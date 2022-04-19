Several students from Columbia County are part of the upcoming Southern Arkansas University-Magnolia High School production of “Guys and Dolls.”
The musical will be Thursday through Sunday at the Magnolia High School Performing Arts Center, with a preview night on Wednesday.
Columbia County students taking part:
Hannah Sullivan will play the role of Sarah Brown. Sullivan is a senior Musical Theatre major from Waldo.
Grant Baker will play the role of Angie the Ox. Baker is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia.
Rae Tucker is a part of the ensemble. Tucker is a junior Musical Theatre major from Waldo.
LaZanee Miller is a part of the ensemble. Miller is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia.
Riana Eastland is a part of the ensemble. Eastland is a junior Theatre major from Magnolia.
A $1 “preview night” for the Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department’s presentation of “Guys and Dolls” will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The preview is the final rehearsal before the show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magnolia High School Performing Arts Center.
Regular performances will be Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
After the preview night, tickets will be sold to students for $5, $7 for staff and seniors, and $10 general admission. Tickets may be purchased at the box office. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
The performance is a first-time collaboration between the Magnolia High School Theatre Department and SAU Theatre. Co-directors are SAU Director of Theatre Brittany Bara, and MHS Theatre Director and SAU alumni Eden Walker.
"Guys and Dolls" is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years.
Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.