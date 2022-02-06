The 2022 Small Works on Paper touring visual arts exhibition opened Thursday in the Brinson Art Gallery at Southern Arkansas University.
The annual exhibition showcasing the work of Arkansas artists will be on display through February 24.
Magnolia artist Anna Zusman has three pieces in the show. One of her pieces, “Reflection,” a digital drawing, was also selected as a Purchase Award.
Another artist from South Arkansas, Mike Means of El Dorado, is also featured.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This year’s selection of artists for Small Works on Paper represents the diverse talent our state has to offer,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Arkansans have the opportunity to view artwork from emerging artists and see their talents firsthand as the Small Works on Paper tours communities throughout the state.”
The 2022 Small Works on Paper exhibition will feature 28 artists from across Arkansas and will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale.
Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches. Now in its 35th year, the exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry.
The 2022 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Ronald Jackson, professional artist based in Fredericksburg, VA. Jackson reviewed about 250 submitted artworks to pick out the 39 pieces that are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition. He also selected works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.
"Small Works on Paper is an annual glimpse into the minds and studios of Arkansas's best artists, as well as a preview of new artists and their portfolios,” said Patrick Ralston, Arkansas Arts Council director. “Across three decades it has shown us an evolving reflection of art and culture in Arkansas."
The following artists were selected to participate in the exhibit:
Betsy Brackin Burch, Horseshoe Lake
Brian Cormack, Little Rock
Chris Cranford, Little Rock
Alex DerGazarian, Fayetteville
Margo Duvall, Little Rock
Diana Michelle Hausam, West Fork
Crystal Jennings, Rison
Melissa Lashbrook, Cabot
Sigrid Lorfing, Springdale
Kiaya Luper, Van Buren
Jan Malone, Hot Springs
Dennis McCann, Maumelle
David McRoberts, Sherwood
Mike Means, El Dorado
Rashawn Penister, Pine Bluff
Jason Powers, Ozark
Laura Raborn, Little Rock
David Rackley, Russellville
Lynn Reinbolt, Searcy
Sabine Schmidt, Fayetteville
Derek Slagle, Little Rock
Lam Tze Sheung, Little Rock
Jan Waldon, Bentonville
Equilla Walker, Little Rock
Cathy Wester, Conway
Steven Wise, Rogers
Anna Zusman, Magnolia
For more information about Small Works on Paper, contact Cheri Leffew, special events-projects manager, at (501) 324-9767 or at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov .