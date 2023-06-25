The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees met in regular session on Thursday on the Magnolia campus.
Opening comments from Dr. Trey Berry, SAU president, highlighted recent updates from SAU. Graduation on the SAU campus saw a change this year, moving from four to five ceremonies that extended over two days. These spring events resulted in a total of 721 new SAU graduates. The 2022-23 combined academic year saw a record 1,956 graduates.
Following record-breaking enrollment from 2022-23, Berry shared optimistic predictions for the upcoming fall enrollment for undergraduate and graduate programs. In regard to campus additions and renovations, the campus is buzzing with construction and upgrades. Wilson Hall is currently under a significant remodel to modernize these academic spaces.
As part of the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council’s most recent and largest grant to SAU, Talley Hall renovations are under way. These revitalization efforts will include renovations to the restrooms, porch updates, and replacement of windows with energy-efficient, double-pane glass. The additional food service option of Tacos 4 Life is currently being constructed within the Bruce Center Food Court.
Gaye Manning, SAU Tech interim chancellor, presented recent news and updates from the SAU Tech campus. She also noted summer renovations taking place on the campus.
Extensive replacement of HVAC systems is being completed for many buildings.
Manning commended Barbara Hamilton, associate vice chancellor for adult education, and her team for recognition of awarding the most certificates in Adult Education in the state of Arkansas.
The Arkansas Fire Training Academy continues to excel.
During the past academic year, 17,867 students completed training through the AFTA.
Budget approvals were made for the 2023-24 year for both SAU and SAU Tech. With consistent increases in student enrollment and overall growth at SAU, the anticipation of increased expenditures was carefully analyzed to present a budget to support the future financial needs of the institution.
Shawana Reed, SAU vice president for finance, noted that SAU tuition would increase slightly. Through a conservative budget planning process, SAU’s cost of attendance for undergraduate
students enrolled in 15 hours a semester will increase by 2.31% for tuition, fees, and room and board. Board increases were based on increased costs in food supplies passed on by the food service provider.
Manning shared that SAU Tech’s tuition would remain flat for the coming budget cycle. Fees increased slightly.
The board commended the Administration, SAU’s University Budget Committee, and the leadership of Shawana Reed and Gaye Manning for their outstanding work in creating sound budgets for the coming fiscal year. The board also voted to extend Dr. Berry’s contract for one year.
Dr. David Lanoue, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, requested two program additions that the board approved. The programs include an associate of science in education: middle school and an associate of science in teaching in secondary education. These programs replace the associate of arts in teaching middle school education and the associate of arts in teaching in secondary education that were approved for deletion. The program name changes were made to comply with an ADHE request to offer these programs as ASE instead of AAT degrees.
Lanoue shared recent announcements of new appointments for two dean’s positions at SAU. Dr. John R. Jones has been named the dean of the College of Education and Human Performance. Jones, who served as the associate dean of the School of Graduate Studies in education from 1999-2004, returns to SAU from Southern Nazarene University. Dr. Jennifer Rowsam will be fulfilling the role of the dean of the Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts. Rowsam transitions to the dean’s role from her current position as the SAU associate provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning.
Dr. Valerie Wilson, vice chancellor for academics and planning at SAU Tech, also made several program offerings and program name change requests that were approved by the board.
The SAU Handbook resolution presented to the board by Roger Giles, SAU vice president for administration and general counsel, was approved. Giles and Manning also presented a resolution approved by the board on system provisional and pool positions.
In another matter of business, Giles requested authorization to pursue the sale of the SAU Workforce Training Building. After discussion, this authorization was granted by the board.
Athletic certifications for both the SAU and SAU Tech campuses were presented to the board and approved.