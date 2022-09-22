SAU

Southern Arkansas University has named its 2022 Homecoming Court.

The Homecoming Coronation Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at Wilkins Stadium prior to the SAU-East Central University football game.

Court members are:

Colby Light

Brian Chavez

Tyler Martin

Riley Klober

Shane Collins

Seth Horn

Nathaniel Nix

Kendall Reid

Cole Williams

Sidtraveous Hampton

Haylee Hines

Alyzah McGlasson

Abbie Jolly

Truli Bates

Hope Hesterly

Kyleen Hewitt

Carlin Whaley

Ainsley Purifoy

McKenzie Horton

Aaliyah Thompson

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you