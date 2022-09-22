Southern Arkansas University has named its 2022 Homecoming Court.
The Homecoming Coronation Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at Wilkins Stadium prior to the SAU-East Central University football game.
Court members are:
Colby Light
Brian Chavez
Tyler Martin
Riley Klober
Shane Collins
Seth Horn
Nathaniel Nix
Kendall Reid
Cole Williams
Sidtraveous Hampton
Haylee Hines
Alyzah McGlasson
Abbie Jolly
Truli Bates
Hope Hesterly
Kyleen Hewitt
Carlin Whaley
Ainsley Purifoy
McKenzie Horton
Aaliyah Thompson