Southern Arkansas University is providing a new service, Mulerider Express, that will use a van to take students from the campus to various locations in Magnolia.
Mulerider Express is sponsored by SAU and AmeriCorps VISTA. It will make a loop hourly Monday through Friday from the Brinson Art Center parking lot Walmart, Brookshire’s, University Plaza Shopping Center and SAU’s Beyond the Campus store on the Magnolia Square.
Appointments may also be made for service to medical offices and pharmacies inside the city limits.
Mulerider Express will operation during the fall and spring semesters only.
The van will leave the Brinson lot on the hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Friday departures from Brinson will be 1-7 p.m.
Appointments for special trips will be taken Monday through Friday year-round, but there will be limitations during holidays and when the university is closed. Appointments must be scheduled at least four hours in advance.
According to the Mulerider Express web page, its goal is to provide SAU students with safe, reliable, and comfortable transit options.
Riders must obey several rules.
All passengers must be students, faculty, staff, or Official University guest of Southern Arkansas University. ID may be requested to validate this information.
Passengers must be fully dressed and wearing shoes at all times.
Passengers must refrain from eating or drinking while on the van and have any food or drinks contained in spill-proof containers.
Use of headphones for all electronic and audio devices is permitted at a level that is not distracting to the other passengers or the driver.
Passengers must keep feet off the seats and must be in a seat. Sitting on the floor or aisle is not permitted.
Passengers must yield the front or sliding door seat to passengers with special needs at the drivers request.
Bags, packages and items are allowed only if they can be removed from the van in one trip.
Only carry the number of bags/packages/items that can be removed from the van in one trip.
Pets or emotional support animals are not permitted. Only service animals will be allowed.
Prohibited items are gas or other flammable liquids, car batteries, fireworks, guns, tires, or any object that is potentially dangerous or too large to fit in the cargo area. Multiple people may be using the service at one time so the whole storage area may not be available.
No smoking, vaping or e-cigarettes are allowed.
If the van is full before completing a route, it will head to the campus or to the next stop where most people are trying to go to create more space, then resume the normal route.
CLICK HERE to see the Mulerider Express web page.