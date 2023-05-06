Southern Arkansas University has announced the awarding of scholarships to Columbia County students for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Kelsi Norment of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Norment is the daughter of Clint and Margarita Norment.
Merci Bush of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Bush is the daughter of Jeremy Chamberlain and Heather Laferte.
Morgan Dendy of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Dendy is the daughter of April and Lonnie Dendy.
Conner Burley of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Burley is the son of Brent Burley and Whitney Burley.
Elizabeth Attebery of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been
selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Attebery is the daughter of Stephen and Radonna Attebery.
Judd Walker of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Walker is the son of Jimmy and Julie Walker.
Madeline Nance of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Nance is the daughter of Doug and Misty Nance.
Melissa Gunnels of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Gunnels is the daughter of Robert and Deidra Gunnels.
Victoria Allison of Waldo, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Allison is the daughter of Ricky and Vicki Allison.
Antasia Easter of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Easter is the daughter of Beverly Easter.
Ashlyn Middleton of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Middleton is the daughter of Aaron and Janelle Middleton.
Autumn Green of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Green is the daughter of Jennifer Richardson and Demarcus and Jaleesia Green.
Brooklynn Perry of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Perry is the daughter of Tonya Thomas.
Cade Browning of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Browning is the son of Steve and Brady Browning.
Cadence Wafer of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Wafer is the daughter of Carlitha Wafer and Clifton Wafer.
Cecily Sanchez of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Sanchez is the daughter of Mick and Cheryl Sanchez.
Colin Herold of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Herold is the son of Sean and Lisa Herold.
Connor Ludwig of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Ludwig is the son of Chris Ludwig and Melissa Ludwig.
Dalen Blanchard of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Blanchard is the son of Toby and Amanda Blanchard.
Donald James Neel of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Neel is the son of Steve Kincaid and Catherine Horton.
Eliana Curtis of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Curtis is the daughter of John and Amy Curtis.
Elizabeth Carson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Carson is the daughter of Lisa Beal and Stephen Beal.
Emily Baskin of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Baskin is the daughter of Richard and Michelle Baskin.
Emily Cassidy of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Cassidy is the daughter of Connie Helton and Steven Cassidy.
Emma Sweetwood of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Sweetwood is the daughter of Deborah Farrer.
Emma Riley of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Riley is the daughter of Jennifer and Dale Riley.
Everleigh Johnson of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Johnson is the daughter of Kaitlyn and Cavan Srebalus.
Fredrick Davis Jr. of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Davis is the son of Fredrick Davis and Kamica Pickings.
Hudson Matthews of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Matthews is the son of Melissa and Matt Matthews.
Jacob Hebert of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Hebert is the son of Traci and Travis Sutton.
Jacob Lewis of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Lewis is the son of Nancy and Jerry Lewis.
Jaliah Larry of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Larry is the daughter of Carlesha Larry.
Jase Carter of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Carter is the son of Tia and Chris Copeland.
Jasmine Glover of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Glover is the daughter of Helen and Darrell Glover.
Jasmine Crisp of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Crisp is the daughter of Tina Campbell and Shane Crisp.
Katherine Slaton-Bunner of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Slaton-Bunner is the daughter of Carrie Slaton.
Kathryn Watson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Watson is the daughter of Ronnie and Angela Watson.
Kayla Malone of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Malone is the daughter of Charlene and James Malone.
Kennedy Haire of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Haire is the daughter of Danny and Megan Haire.
Kevin Cabriales of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Cabriales is the son of Marisol Morales.
Lainey Scruggs of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Scruggs is the daughter of Todd and Stephanie Scruggs.
Landyn Huffman of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Huffman is the son of Michael and Amber Huffman.
Levi Loe of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Loe is the son of Stanley Loe and Bridget Loe.
Madelyn Garcia of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Garcia is the daughter of Stacy and Frank Garcia.
Mia Collins of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Collins is the daughter of Angela and Adam Collins.
Megan Marlar of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Marlar is the daughter of Jay and Molly Marlar.
Porter Alston of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Alston is the son of Megan and Trent Alston.
Reese Dare of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Dare is the daughter of Ingra Harris and Ryland Dare.
Riley McCook of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. McCook is the son of Mitzi and Chris McCook.
River Morgan of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Morgan is the son of Gavin and Mindy Morgan.
Ryder Jackson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Jackson is the son of Karen and Casey Whitehead.
Samarra Clayton of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Clayton is the daughter of Starneisha Wright and Anthony Clayton.
Stevie Sanders of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Sanders is the daughter of Dave Sanders and Amanda Shackelford.
Terriona Smith of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Smith is the daughter of Virginia Brewer.
Trace Loe of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Loe is the son of Stanley Loe and Bridget Loe.
Tre'john Parker of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Parker is the son of Ebone' Gray.
Tyler James Holcomb of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Holcomb is the son of Jennifer Burnside.
Warner Peterson of Taylor, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Peterson is the son of Loyd Peterson and Rebecca Warner.
Zaria Henderson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $4,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Henderson is the daughter of Jarvis and Barbara Henderson.
Bailee Rogers of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Rogers is the daughter of Jeffrey and Amanda Rogers and Susan and Justin Cardwell.
Brianna Hinshaw of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Hinshaw is the daughter of Wendy and Glen Taylor.
Cameron Maze May of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. May is the son of Jeremy and Christin May.
Claudia Cooper of Waldo, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Cooper is the daughter of Donald and Renee Cooper and Melissa and Daniel Fields.
Elijah Quarles of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Quarles is the son of Bud and Debbie Quarles.
Graham Grundy of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Grundy is the son of Dayton and Brittany Grundy.
Hailey Hall of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Hall is the daughter of Dorothy and James Tyler.
Jaselyn Rich of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Rich is the daughter of Jamie Scott and Chad Rich.
Joshua Elmore of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Elmore is the son of Mary Ann and Donald Elmore.
Karley Wilkerson of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Wilkerson is the daughter of Aaron and Laura Wilkerson.
Makenzie Burns of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Burns is the daughter of Wayne Burns.
Morgan Ochs of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Ochs is the daughter of Kevin and Mandy Ochs.
Peyton Smith of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Smith is the son of Brannon and Christin Smith.
Wesley Alexander of Waldo, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Alexander is the son of Hayes Alexander and Renee and Donald Cooper.
Maggie McHenry of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. McHenry is the daughter of Brent and Courtney McHenry.