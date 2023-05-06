SAU

Dozens of Columbia County students have received scholarships to attend Southern Arkansas University.

Southern Arkansas University has announced the awarding of scholarships to Columbia County students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Kelsi Norment of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Norment is the daughter of Clint and Margarita Norment.

Merci Bush of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Bush is the daughter of Jeremy Chamberlain and Heather Laferte.

Morgan Dendy of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Dendy is the daughter of April and Lonnie Dendy.

Conner Burley of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Burley is the son of Brent Burley and Whitney Burley.

Elizabeth Attebery of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been

selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Attebery is the daughter of Stephen and Radonna Attebery.

Judd Walker of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Walker is the son of Jimmy and Julie Walker.

Madeline Nance of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Nance is the daughter of Doug and Misty Nance.

Melissa Gunnels of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Gunnels is the daughter of Robert and Deidra Gunnels.

Victoria Allison of Waldo, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Allison is the daughter of Ricky and Vicki Allison.

Antasia Easter of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Easter is the daughter of Beverly Easter.

Ashlyn Middleton of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Middleton is the daughter of Aaron and Janelle Middleton.

Autumn Green of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Green is the daughter of Jennifer Richardson and Demarcus and Jaleesia Green.

Brooklynn Perry of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Perry is the daughter of Tonya Thomas.

Cade Browning of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Browning is the son of Steve and Brady Browning.

Cadence Wafer of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Wafer is the daughter of Carlitha Wafer and Clifton Wafer.

Cecily Sanchez of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Sanchez is the daughter of Mick and Cheryl Sanchez.

Colin Herold of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Herold is the son of Sean and Lisa Herold.

Connor Ludwig of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Ludwig is the son of Chris Ludwig and Melissa Ludwig.

Dalen Blanchard of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Blanchard is the son of Toby and Amanda Blanchard.

Donald James Neel of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Neel is the son of Steve Kincaid and Catherine Horton.

Eliana Curtis of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Curtis is the daughter of John and Amy Curtis.

Elizabeth Carson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Carson is the daughter of Lisa Beal and Stephen Beal.

Emily Baskin of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Baskin is the daughter of Richard and Michelle Baskin.

Emily Cassidy of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Cassidy is the daughter of Connie Helton and Steven Cassidy.

Emma Sweetwood of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Sweetwood is the daughter of Deborah Farrer.

Emma Riley of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Riley is the daughter of Jennifer and Dale Riley.

Everleigh Johnson of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Johnson is the daughter of Kaitlyn and Cavan Srebalus.

Fredrick Davis Jr. of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Davis is the son of Fredrick Davis and Kamica Pickings.

Hudson Matthews of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Matthews is the son of Melissa and Matt Matthews.

Jacob Hebert of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Hebert is the son of Traci and Travis Sutton.

Jacob Lewis of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Lewis is the son of Nancy and Jerry Lewis.

Jaliah Larry of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Larry is the daughter of Carlesha Larry.

Jase Carter of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Carter is the son of Tia and Chris Copeland.

Jasmine Glover of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Glover is the daughter of Helen and Darrell Glover.

Jasmine Crisp of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Crisp is the daughter of Tina Campbell and Shane Crisp.

Katherine Slaton-Bunner of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Slaton-Bunner is the daughter of Carrie Slaton.

Kathryn Watson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Watson is the daughter of Ronnie and Angela Watson.

Kayla Malone of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Malone is the daughter of Charlene and James Malone.

Kennedy Haire of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Haire is the daughter of Danny and Megan Haire.

Kevin Cabriales of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Cabriales is the son of Marisol Morales.

Lainey Scruggs of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Scruggs is the daughter of Todd and Stephanie Scruggs.

Landyn Huffman of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Huffman is the son of Michael and Amber Huffman.

Levi Loe of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Loe is the son of Stanley Loe and Bridget Loe.

Madelyn Garcia of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Garcia is the daughter of Stacy and Frank Garcia.

Mia Collins of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Collins is the daughter of Angela and Adam Collins.

Megan Marlar of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Marlar is the daughter of Jay and Molly Marlar.

Porter Alston of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Alston is the son of Megan and Trent Alston.

Reese Dare of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Dare is the daughter of Ingra Harris and Ryland Dare.

Riley McCook of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. McCook is the son of Mitzi and Chris McCook.

River Morgan of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Morgan is the son of Gavin and Mindy Morgan.

Ryder Jackson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Jackson is the son of Karen and Casey Whitehead.

Samarra Clayton of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Clayton is the daughter of Starneisha Wright and Anthony Clayton.

Stevie Sanders of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Sanders is the daughter of Dave Sanders and Amanda Shackelford.

Terriona Smith of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Smith is the daughter of Virginia Brewer.

Trace Loe of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Loe is the son of Stanley Loe and Bridget Loe.

Tre'john Parker of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Parker is the son of Ebone' Gray.

Tyler James Holcomb of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Holcomb is the son of Jennifer Burnside.

Warner Peterson of Taylor, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Peterson is the son of Loyd Peterson and Rebecca Warner.

Zaria Henderson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $4,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Henderson is the daughter of Jarvis and Barbara Henderson.

Bailee Rogers of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Rogers is the daughter of Jeffrey and Amanda Rogers and Susan and Justin Cardwell.

Brianna Hinshaw of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Hinshaw is the daughter of Wendy and Glen Taylor.

Cameron Maze May of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. May is the son of Jeremy and Christin May.

Claudia Cooper of Waldo, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Cooper is the daughter of Donald and Renee Cooper and Melissa and Daniel Fields.

Elijah Quarles of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Quarles is the son of Bud and Debbie Quarles.

Graham Grundy of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Grundy is the son of Dayton and Brittany Grundy.

Hailey Hall of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Hall is the daughter of Dorothy and James Tyler.

Jaselyn Rich of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Rich is the daughter of Jamie Scott and Chad Rich.

Joshua Elmore of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Elmore is the son of Mary Ann and Donald Elmore.

Karley Wilkerson of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Success scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $2,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $16,000. Wilkerson is the daughter of Aaron and Laura Wilkerson.

Makenzie Burns of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Burns is the daughter of Wayne Burns.

Morgan Ochs of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Ochs is the daughter of Kevin and Mandy Ochs.

Peyton Smith of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Smith is the son of Brannon and Christin Smith.

Wesley Alexander of Waldo, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Excellence scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $3,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $28,000. Alexander is the son of Hayes Alexander and Renee and Donald Cooper.

Maggie McHenry of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. McHenry is the daughter of Brent and Courtney McHenry.

