The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs.
The universities include Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas, and Arkansas Tech University.
The scholarship recipients include the following students:
Southern Arkansas University
Brieanna Shaw, Pine Bluff, Agriculture Science Major
Courtland Mixon, Prescott, Agriculture Science Major
Hannah Boyte, Oak Grove, Agriculture Science Major
Hannah Helms, Gurdon, Agriculture Business Major
Arkansas State University
Jacob Holloway, Griffithville, Agribusiness – Agriculture Economics and Finance Major
Landon G. Smith, Jacksonport, Agribusiness – Agriculture Economics and Finance Major
Arkansas Tech University
Cheyenne Massey, Hartford, Agricultural Education Major
University of Arkansas
Kelby Biswell, Prairie Grove, Horticulture, Landscape, and Turf Sciences and Agricultural Education Major
Funding for the scholarships comes from civil penalties collected by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Each institution receives $5,000 annually and has its own process for selecting the scholarship recipients and the amounts awarded to each student.