The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs.

The universities include Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas, and Arkansas Tech University.

The scholarship recipients include the following students:

Southern Arkansas University

Brieanna Shaw, Pine Bluff, Agriculture Science Major

Courtland Mixon, Prescott, Agriculture Science Major

Hannah Boyte, Oak Grove, Agriculture Science Major

Hannah Helms, Gurdon, Agriculture Business Major

Arkansas State University

Jacob Holloway, Griffithville, Agribusiness – Agriculture Economics and Finance Major

Landon G. Smith, Jacksonport, Agribusiness – Agriculture Economics and Finance Major

Arkansas Tech University

Cheyenne Massey, Hartford, Agricultural Education Major

University of Arkansas

Kelby Biswell, Prairie Grove, Horticulture, Landscape, and Turf Sciences and Agricultural Education Major

Funding for the scholarships comes from civil penalties collected by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Each institution receives $5,000 annually and has its own process for selecting the scholarship recipients and the amounts awarded to each student.

