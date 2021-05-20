Members of Southern Arkansas University’s non-teaching professional and support staff were recently recognized for excellence and years of service during a virtual year-end staff meeting hosted by Dr. Trey Berry, SAU president.
Receiving the 2021 Mary Anna King Whitehead Support Staff Excellence Awards were Angela Collins, Administrative Specialist I – Behavioral and Social Sciences; and Drew Glover, director of online learning. The Mary Anna King Whitehead Awards are the highest honors given to SAU staff each year and recognize those who have achieved an outstanding level of professionalism and performance.
Sandra Martin, director of housing, received the 2021 Alvin & Irene Brannon Staff Diversity Excellence Award. This award was established by the SAU Diversity Initiative Task Force and recognizes a staff member each year who has contributed to promoting, supporting, and improving diversity and inclusion as a core component of valuing people at SAU.
Those receiving Staff Service awards for 10 years of service were: Eric Bailey, Shelley Cassidy, Heather Shaw, and Brad Stout. Recognized for 20 years of service was David Wingfield. Gary Hickson was recognized for his 30 years of service.
Receiving the 2021 Spirit of SAU Awards were Alta Malone, Makenzi Hamilton, Sarah Adcox, Donna McCloy, and Peggy Morris. This award revives the tradition of honoring staff that exhibit exemplary Mulerider Spirit, such as those presented in Dr. James Willis’ writings of SAU’s history.