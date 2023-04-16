The Southern Arkansas University NORCO Scholarship has been awarded to an incoming freshman in the SAU College of Science and Engineering this fall.
The NORCO Scholarship is funded by SAU Foundation’s NORCO SAU Dean E.E. Graham Scholarship Endowment and provides scholarships for incoming freshmen planning to major in Engineering. The scholarship award is an annual amount of $17,000. The 2023 scholar is Carston Poole of Prescott.
Poole is a 2023 Prescott High School graduate, the son of Chady Poole and Robert Poole. Poole has excelled academically and athletically; he is a football, baseball, basketball, and track team member and is a part of the Quiz Bowl team, the Gifted and Talented program, and the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, Poole spends most of his free time working as a mechanic and farmhand. With his degree, he is striving to get a job at Holcim in Prescott as an engineer.
Poole is passionate about his hometown and returning home to make a positive impact there. He hopes to “inspire others in my small town to work hard and make a change.” For Poole, choosing SAU was easy after touring the school and researching the Engineering Program.
Along with studying engineering, Poole has committed to joining the Mulerider Baseball team.
“The NORCO Scholarship is an outstanding opportunity for me to represent the University and get closer to achieving my life goals. I am deeply humbled to be gifted this opportunity by the SAU Foundation,” he said.
The scholarship was funded through the Edna Cook Norvell estate to honor the memory of Dean E.E. Graham and his positive impact on the campus during the 1940s and 1950s.