Ashlei Johnson, a senior nursing major at Southern Arkansas University, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Joey Baker-Emerson, Arkansas Scholarship.
A desire to generously give back to his community inspired Joey Baker, a 1977 SAU graduate, to endow the Emerson, Arkansas Scholarship for students from his hometown of Emerson who choose to attend Southern Arkansas University.
“No man is an island unto himself,” Baker stated. “I want to be able to help out.” The scholarship is awarded to Emerson High School graduates based on academic and financial needs.
For Johnson, deciding to attend SAU was easy, with it being close to home. However, the nursing department, which in the past three years has had a first-time NCLEX pass rate of over 95%, sealed her decision. Johnson has since thoroughly enjoyed her time at SAU by studying what she is passionate about, making new friends and memories, and forming connections with faculty and staff. She stressed her gratitude for being awarded the scholarship, which she stated will help her tremendously with the cost of her course materials.
“This scholarship means a lot to me. Being in nursing school, books are expensive. This scholarship really helps with that,” Johnson said.
Upon graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Johnson plans to further her education by obtaining a master’s degree in nursing. She also hopes to work on the medical-surgical floor of a hospital, and eventually, she wants to pursue travel nursing.
Baker attended Southern State College (which changed its name to SAU during his senior year) because of its affordability and proximity to home. Ever since, he has stayed an active and loyal alumnus, participating in numerous alumni events, giving generously, and being a member of the Southern Arkansas University Foundation Board of Governors.