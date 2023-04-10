Registration is open through April 30 for the 2023 Mulerider Kids College and Mulerider Teen College.
Mulerider Kids College at Southern Arkansas University is a summer enrichment program for children entering into 1st through 6th grades. Its goal is to provide children with exciting and stimulating learning opportunities to enhance their education without the pressure of grades, homework, or tests.
Mulerider Kids College offers several unique classes that are fun, entertaining, and educational. Classes are taught by SAU faculty, staff, and local teachers that are committed to providing students with a great experience.
Mulerider Kids College will be 8 a.m. to noon, and 1-5 p.m. June 26-29.
During the four-day camp, students will take three 60-minute classes of their choice, per availability. Children will be grouped according to the grade they will be entering into this fall.
Tuition will be $70 per camp and all age groups will be provided with a snack, t-shirt, and bag. Students choosing to enroll in both morning and afternoon camps will be provided lunch in the cafeteria.
Mulerider Teen College is a three-day camp from July 5-7 for students entering into grades 7-9.
MTC is designed to give Middle School/Junior High students fun and educational experiences outside of a regular classroom setting. Students will have the opportunity to choose a career pathway that interests them, participate in leadership and service activities, and experience hands-on learning.
They will gain insight into different subjects that will ultimately help them decide what college majors to pursue.
Mulerider Teen College classes will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuition will be $70 and that includes a t-shirt, bag, and lunch each day.
After April 30, a $25 late fee will be assessed for students registering by May 7.
CLICK HERE to volunteer for Mulerider Kids College.
CLICK HERE to see an instructor proposal form.
For more information, contact Anne Sands, Career Services director, at amsands@saumag.edu or 870-235-4357.