The SAU Tech Career Academy SkillsUSA winners have been announced.
Competing in Hot Springs, Brooklyn Edmonson, a junior at Harmony Grove earned a silver medal in the medical terminology.
Jackson Porter earned a gold medal for winning first place in the pipe welding competition. He attends Bearden High School and will receive $17,500 in scholarships with his gold award.
Both students attend programs at SAU Tech through the SAU Tech Career Academy’s Medical Professions and Welding programs. The Career Academy operates as part of SAU Tech’s Rocket High which provides concurrent enrollment in both general education college courses and career technical areas to high school students.
Rachal Gaston is the Academy’s director and is located on the campus of SAU Tech.
