Southern Arkansas University honored the outstanding achievements of its faculty during a virtual assembly held Friday.
Dr. Jennifer Logan, professor of economics, was named the 2021 Honor Professor. Logan received the ceremonial University Mace from Dr. Scott White, outgoing Honor Professor.
Honor Professor, the highest accolade bestowed upon faculty at SAU, recognizes faculty members who are excellent in teaching, research, and service.
“I am so fortunate to teach at SAU,” Logan said. “SAU has given me the time, the resources, and the opportunities to develop my skills and improve professionally. I am honored by this award and hope to represent the university well through future endeavors.”
She received her B.A.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma.
Other faculty honored during the event included:
Brian Logan, assistant professor of economics, received the Robert B. Walz Teaching Award.
Suzy Toms, instructor of School Counseling, received the Calvin U. Wetzig Teaching Award.
Denise Moseley, assistant professor of education, received the Research Award.
Copie Moore, associate professor of Agriculture Science, received the Auburn P. Smith Service Award.