Southern Arkansas University has announced that 432 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its President's List.
Here are the Columbia County and international students on the list:
Adeyemi Daniel Adediran is a senior Business Administration major with a minor in Information Systems from Lagos, Niger.
Sharon Regis Iheduru is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Portharcourt, Nigeria.
Alexander David Gerrard is a freshman Financial Analysis major from Red Deer, Canada.
Kofoworola Oluwatosin Afolabi is a senior Nursing (BSN) major with a minor in Biology from Magnolia, AR.
Mason Alyse Aitken is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Christina Jean Arnold is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia, AR.
Grant Thomas Baker is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.
Charles Raymond Burgess is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.
Lakyn Rose Camp is a junior Psychology major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Magnolia, AR.
Maggie Grace Cassidy is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Jessica Danielle Chastain is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Morgan Marie Donohue is a freshman Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.
Amy C. Emerson is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Emily Kaye Ford is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Social Work from Magnolia, AR.
Gabrielle Reece Gee is a sophomore Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.
Maggie Claire Gunnels is a junior Mass Media major with a minor in History from Magnolia, AR.
Jefferson West Hagaman is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.
Connor Steadman Harrington is a senior Mathematics major with a minor in Education from Magnolia, AR.
Zachary Dwight Heathman is a sophomore Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.
Aaron Hunter Henson is a senior Mathematics major from Magnolia, AR.
Ryan Lee Hudgens is a senior Mathematics major from Magnolia, AR.
Jocelyn Elaine Keller is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.
Riley Dean Klober is a junior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia, AR.
Emily Layne Lucy is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Hallie Kate May is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Tanner Lee Nielsen is a sophomore Engineering major from Magnolia, AR.
Brianna Nicole Nipper is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.
Thomas Joseph Norman is a junior Biology major with a minor in Psychology from Magnolia, AR.
Riley Morgan Payne is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Brandon Parks Ravenscraft is a freshman Engineering major from Magnolia, AR.
Olivia Christine Reeves is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.
Jason Damian Duran Saldana is a senior Financial Analysis major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Magnolia, AR.
Clara Elizabeth Souter is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Emalee Grace Tinnell is a sophomore Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.
Carlin Paige Whaley is a junior Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.
Isabella S. Bernard is a sophomore Psychology major from Taylor, AR.
Hailey Morgan Haynes is a sophomore Cyber Criminology major from Taylor, AR.
Madison Paige Haynes is a senior Pre-Health Biology major from Taylor, AR.
Shaylee Ashlyn Hoyle is a sophomore Undecided major from Taylor, AR.
Garrett Adam Ingle is a freshman K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Taylor, AR.
Skyler Elise Johnson is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.
Cristy Ellen Davis is a junior Social Work major from Waldo, AR.
Carolyn Alisha Dixon is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldo, AR.
Heather Nicole Millican is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldo, AR.
Mikayla Elizabeth Peterson is a senior Chemical Engineering major from Waldo, AR.
Opeyemi Miracle Daramola is a senior Social Work major with a minor in Psychology from Lagos, Nigeria.
Jack Donald Liddell is a senior Financial Planning major with a minor in Economics from Mississauga, Canada.
Serena Kaur Gill is a senior General Business major with a minor in Economics from Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.