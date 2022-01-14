Engineering

Southern Arkansas University has rolled out its fall 2021 President's List.

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 432 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its President's List. 

Here are the Columbia County and international students on the list:

Adeyemi Daniel Adediran is a senior Business Administration major with a minor in Information Systems from Lagos, Niger.

Sharon Regis Iheduru is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Portharcourt, Nigeria.

Alexander David Gerrard is a freshman Financial Analysis major from Red Deer, Canada.

Kofoworola Oluwatosin Afolabi is a senior Nursing (BSN) major with a minor in Biology from Magnolia, AR.

Mason Alyse Aitken is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Christina Jean Arnold is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia, AR.

Grant Thomas Baker is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.

Charles Raymond Burgess is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.

Lakyn Rose Camp is a junior Psychology major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Magnolia, AR.

Maggie Grace Cassidy is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Jessica Danielle Chastain is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Morgan Marie Donohue is a freshman Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.

Amy C. Emerson is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Emily Kaye Ford is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Social Work from Magnolia, AR.

Gabrielle Reece Gee is a sophomore Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.

Maggie Claire Gunnels is a junior Mass Media major with a minor in History from Magnolia, AR.

Jefferson West Hagaman is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.

Connor Steadman Harrington is a senior Mathematics major with a minor in Education from Magnolia, AR.

Zachary Dwight Heathman is a sophomore Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.

Aaron Hunter Henson is a senior Mathematics major from Magnolia, AR.

Ryan Lee Hudgens is a senior Mathematics major from Magnolia, AR.

Jocelyn Elaine Keller is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.

Riley Dean Klober is a junior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia, AR.

Emily Layne Lucy is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Hallie Kate May is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Tanner Lee Nielsen is a sophomore Engineering major from Magnolia, AR.

Brianna Nicole Nipper is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.

Thomas Joseph Norman is a junior Biology major with a minor in Psychology from Magnolia, AR.

Riley Morgan Payne is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Brandon Parks Ravenscraft is a freshman Engineering major from Magnolia, AR.

Olivia Christine Reeves is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.

Jason Damian Duran Saldana is a senior Financial Analysis major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Magnolia, AR.

Clara Elizabeth Souter is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Emalee Grace Tinnell is a sophomore Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.

Carlin Paige Whaley is a junior Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.

Isabella S. Bernard is a sophomore Psychology major from Taylor, AR.

Hailey Morgan Haynes is a sophomore Cyber Criminology major from Taylor, AR.

Madison Paige Haynes is a senior Pre-Health Biology major from Taylor, AR.

Shaylee Ashlyn Hoyle is a sophomore Undecided major from Taylor, AR.

Garrett Adam Ingle is a freshman K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Taylor, AR.

Skyler Elise Johnson is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.

Cristy Ellen Davis is a junior Social Work major from Waldo, AR.

Carolyn Alisha Dixon is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldo, AR.

Heather Nicole Millican is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldo, AR.

Mikayla Elizabeth Peterson is a senior Chemical Engineering major from Waldo, AR.

Opeyemi Miracle Daramola is a senior Social Work major with a minor in Psychology from Lagos, Nigeria.

Jack Donald Liddell is a senior Financial Planning major with a minor in Economics from Mississauga, Canada.

Serena Kaur Gill is a senior General Business major with a minor in Economics from Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you