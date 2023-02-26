Hope Hesterly was crowned Saturday night as Miss Southern Arkansas University.
The senior from Camden also won the Service Before Self Award, and the Zach Seaton Stout Overall Vocal Award.
Hesterly’s goal is to obtain a PhD in education and become a college professor to help students lay the foundation of their future through education.
She is vice president on the Executive Board for SAU's President Ambassador program, cheer captain, and 2022 Homecoming Queen.
Hesterly received a $5,000 scholarship to SAU as part of her prize package for being Miss SAU, a $200 scholarship for the service award, and a $100 scholarship for the vocal award.
The pageant is a preliminary for the Miss Arkansas Pageant.
Other award winners in the Miss SAU pageant were:
La’Nyce Hemphill -- First runner-up, a $2,500 scholarship; Social Media Contest Winner; Scholastic Achievement, a $50 SAU book card; and Cait Light Academic Excellence Award, a $100 Scholarship.
Reece Gee -- Second runner-up, a $1,000 scholarship.
Brooke Burton -- Third runner-up.
Kendall Sands – Peoples’ Choice; The Reagan Grubbs Hamm Miss Spirit of the Pageant Award Winner, a $100 cash award; and Haley Bird Haltom Overall Red Carpet, a $200 Scholarship.
Lacy Olivarez -- Miss Congeniality, a $1,000 Scholarship; and Overall Talent, a $1,000 Scholarship.
Emma Qualls was crowned Miss SAU Outstanding Teen. She also won Overall Evening Gown, The Bailey Gibson Service Before Self Award, and tied for Peoples’ Choice.
Qualls is a student at Lake Hamilton High School. Her goal is to obtain a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree and pursue a career in obstetrics and gynecology.
She is 2nd in her class and is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Yearbook Staff, Cheer Team, Tennis Team, and Dive Team.
She received a $2,500 scholarship to SAU as part of her prize package for winning Miss SAU Outstanding Teen and a $250 scholarship for the service award.
Other winners in the Miss SAU Outstanding Teen pageant are:
Mollie Tiner -- First runner-up, a $1,250 Scholarship; and Overall Talent, a $200 scholarship.
Peyton Chambers -- Second runner-up, a $200 scholarship; and Peoples’ Choice.
Lauren Watt -- Miss Congeniality.