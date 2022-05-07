Southern Arkansas University Tech’s Adult Education Division was recognized at Arkansas's Adult Education Administrators Meeting on April 27-29.
The honor was for having the highest number (74) of credentials earned by students for 2020-2021.
This is a new award category established by the state's adult education section to recognize programs helping students earn credentials to enter the workforce.
Barbara Hamilton directs SAU Tech's Adult Education program. Hamilton has held the position since 2008 and has seen the program grow and become more focused on workforce skills.
“SAU Tech's Adult Education Center provides students with access to free training to help them earn credentials and increase their chances of entering employment. These credentials help our students to be
more marketable and demonstrate to employers their skills and abilities to perform specific job duties,” Hamilton said.
SAU Tech Adult Education Centers currently offers Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), OSHA 10 (Manufacturing and General Healthcare), ServSafe Food Handler, Workforce Preparation Certificate, and Level II WAGE Certificates.
These programs and certificates are free to Arkansas residents in our service area.
SAU Tech's Adult Education serves Calhoun, Ouachita, Dallas, and Columbia counties.
CLICK HERE for more information on SAU Tech's Adult Education services.