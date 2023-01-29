The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 2 at the SAU Tech Student Center in East Camden.
The agenda includes the annual Board of Trustees election of officers; comments by Dr. Trey Berry, SAU president, and Dr. Jason Morrison, chancellor of SAU Tech; academic program changes at SAU and SAU Tech; 2020-2021 audit reports from SAU and SAU Tech; and a resolution on state policy for reimbursement of expenses for Board of Trustees members.
In case of inclement weather, the Board of Trustees meeting will take place virtually via Zoom. Please visit the SAU website at www.saumag.edu for any inclement weather updates.
CLICK HERE to access the Zoom meeting.
Meeting ID: 881 7387 0769, passcode: 974983. To join the meeting via audio only, dial 1-312-626-6799 using the same ID and passcode.