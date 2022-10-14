Southern Arkansas University System trustees heard Thursday about recent highlights involving the Magnolia and East Camden campuses.
President Dr. Trey Berry said there are 5,094 students on the Magnolia campus, a 15% increase from the fall of 2021.
The figure includes a 10% increase in the freshmen class, a 53% increase in transfer student enrollment, a 54% increase in graduate enrollment, a 3.3% increase in students residing on campus, and a 7% increase in freshmen to sophomore retention.
“These are all tremendous numbers, especially in the climate that we are in nationally,” Berry said. “We could not be more thankful for where we are. This was an unbelievable team effort on behalf of our faculty, our students, and our staff, who have worked tirelessly over the past year to make this happen.”
Berry said planning for the fall of 2023 started as soon as the 2022 fall semester began. The Enrollment Services team has been traveling extensively in the Ark-La-Tex to share the opportunities that SAU offers future students. In addition to college fairs, individual high school visits, personal campus tours, transfer Fridays, Preview Days, and many more events have been ongoing in efforts to continue to recruit the next class.
With these efforts, SAU is already seeing increased applications and acceptances for the coming year.
With the reduced number of COVID-19 cases, SAU has returned to a more typical fall than has been experienced in several years.
Berry said recent Family Day and Homecoming events brought record numbers of visitors to the SAU campus. At Mulegating before both of these games, more than 2,000 people were in attendance. The SAU athletic department has reported an attendance of 5,225 people in the stands at Family Day and 5,075 people in the stands at Homecoming.
During the Homecoming events, SAU hosted a dedication ceremony to honor the legacy of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory with the renaming of the University Hall residential unit as Mallory Hall.
“On this campus, Dr. Mallory was a pioneer, a trailblazer, a mentor, an exceptional teacher, and we are so excited that this building will bear her name,” Berry said.
As SAU is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission, the accreditation process includes a comprehensive evaluation of the university every 10 years. The Quality Executive Council Leadership Team has been actively preparing for a site visit on November 14 and 15.
Berry moved into academic highlights for the SAU campus.
The College of Liberal and Performing Art has the largest Mulerider band in the university’s history. The band is now comprised of 195 students. Director of Bands J.P. Wilson, indicated earlier this fall that this number makes SAU’s band one of the largest marching bands in Arkansas.
Nursing students completed the 2022 NCLEX with a first-time pass rate of 100%, which ranks first in Arkansas among Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs. The nursing department recently received a private gift of $100,000 for new nursing simulation equipment to even further enhance the simulation lab. Additionally, SAU acquired a $100,000 grant for engineering equipment.
SAU also announced a 100% acceptance rate of SAU students applying to medical school in 2021 and 2022.
The Rankin College of Business has actively engaged the SAU students in experiences that will enhance their classroom activities. Recently, the Backpack to Briefcase series was hosted, which brought back former SAU business students to speak about career possibilities for current students upon graduation.
Also, the RCB on the Road Program is actively traveling and sharing real-world exposure in business settings for the students.
“This group of students were able to visit different businesses in Houston, go to the Johnson Space Center, and then have dinner with a lot of SAU alumni from the College of Business,” Berry reflected. “This was great to make that connection between the two groups.”
As a 17-year tradition, University Advancement will host the Annual Farmers Bank and Trust Distinguished Speaker Series on Thursday, November 10. The guest speaker for this year will be Archie Manning.
New infield turf has been installed at Walker Stadium. Renovations to the former studio in the W.T. Watson Athletic Center provide Mulerider basketball and volleyball operations with new offices and meeting spaces. The golf and tennis teams welcome new facilities for offices and team locker rooms adjacent to the tennis courts.
The planned Student-Athlete Academic Success and Athletic Operations Center has received a $750,000 commitment from Murphy USA.
The Muleriders in Magnolia initiative has been SAU in fifth place nationally in the NCAA DII Team Works Challenge. SAU student athletes have completed over 2,000 volunteer hours in the community since September 1.
Dr. David Lanoue, SAU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, presented the 2021-22 Minority Recruitment and Retention Reports.
This year, SAU has an increase of 3% in all minority categories across their campus, not including international student numbers, which are up tremendously. The most significant increase was in self-identified multiracial students, which increased this past year by over 100%.
Additionally, minority faculty and staff have increased by 17%. Post-pandemic, unofficial numbers show that SAU is back above 70% overall in retention and has closed the achievement gap once again, where African American students are being retained at almost the same level as the overall group of students at SAU.
SAU hosted the first-ever Diversity Forum in April. Student groups, academic departments, groups from student affairs, and more all had over 20 tables of different organizations.
“It was a great chance for people to talk among each other and share ideas and things that have worked,” Lanoue said. “We are going to take this forum as our launching pad as we enhance our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts over the next year, to three, to five years.”
After approving personnel recommendations in the executive session, the board adjourned.