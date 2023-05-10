For college students with a passion for agriculture and helping others -- including two from Southern Arkansas University -- the Cooperative Extension Service’s internship program offers a hands-on opportunity to learn about the roles of extension agents.
In late 2021, the Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach and education arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, announced the return of an internship program for college students interested in careers as extension agents. In the summer of 2022, a group of 11 students were selected for the program, two of whom were later hired for full-time employment.
Carla Due, extension Ouachita District Director for the Division of Agriculture, said the Division of Agriculture hopes to continue to hire former interns as positions become available.
“Last year was a successful year for our interns, and we look forward to this year being the same,” Due said.
For the 2023 program, extension’s three district directors — Due, Jerry Clemons and Kevin Lawson — selected 15 students from universities in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas. Due said they had more than 30 applicants, with two interns returning from last year’s group. The interns will start May 22, and their last day is July 28.
Rayvin Callaway, 21, a student at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, interned with the Bradley County extension office last year. This year she will intern with the Drew County extension office. Callaway said she encourages her fellow interns to “soak it all in” during their experience.
“This summer is going to fly by. Any opportunity that is presented to you, take it,” Callaway said. “Every ounce of knowledge you gain from this summer will make you a better person, whether you work for extension or someone else. Trust me, making the decision to take this internship was the best choice you could’ve made.”
Brent Clark, 21, is a student at Arkansas State University. He will return to the White County extension office, where he said he made many connections during his internship experience last summer.
“My advice for this year’s group of interns is to go into the assigned county with an excited optimism and be open to trying every aspect of the extension service you can, because you may like something you were uncomfortable with before coming into this internship,” Clark said. “Look for the good in all the people you interact with because you will meet so many people who are incredibly different, but there is always something to learn from them.”
In 2022, the interns’ main program areas were 4-H and agriculture, but this year, the program will also include three Family and Consumer Sciences interns.
“The interns will gain knowledge about the day-to-day work of our county extension agents, who are the boots on the ground when it comes to educating Arkansans,” Due said. “It will be 10 weeks of ‘living the life of a county agent.’”
The 15 interns are enrolled in colleges and universities throughout Arkansas, Missouri and Texas. Two of the interns attend Southern Arkansas University. They are:
Haley Callanen, 21
Program area: 4-H
County: Grant County
Hometown: Sheridan, Arkansas
School: Southern Arkansas University
Major: Agricultural Education
Year: Rising senior
Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?
“I applied for this internship because I knew that it would give me a chance to grow as an individual. I felt that it would also give me experience related to my career. I hope to learn more about agriculture through hands-on experience. I also hope that I will be better prepared for my future in the agriculture industry after graduation. I want to be able to apply the knowledge and experience I gain in the classroom.”
Caelan Person, 20
Program area: 4-H
County: Sevier
Hometown: Nashville, Arkansas
School: Southern Arkansas University
Major: Agriculture Education
Year: Rising senior
Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?
“I decided to apply for this program because it will give me a better idea of what I would like to do in the future. I am most excited to see what it’s like on a day-to-day basis as an extension agent, as well as working with others to teach people about agriculture.”