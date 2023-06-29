Southern Arkansas University has received its largest grant to date from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) to benefit two restoration projects: Talley Hall and Mount Prospect Church.
The grant amounts to $2.013 million.
“We treasure our partnership with ANCRC. What they have done for the SAU campus, and indeed the entire state, has been truly transformational,” said SAU President Dr. Trey Berry. “Once again, with the precious resources provided by the ANCRC, we will be able to preserve historic structures on the SAU campus that will benefit our students and educate future generations about our region’s unique history.”
The restoration of Talley Hall will ensure continued viability for future students. Beginning this summer, renovations to the bathrooms, reinforcement of the porch structure, and removal and replacement of the concrete porch and treads will be under way. In summer 2024, the approximately 120 single-pane windows in Talley’s rooms and walkways will be replaced with energy efficient, double-pane glass, completing the renovation.
Opened in 1964, Talley Hall is a co-ed “pod-style” dormitory with three three-storywings. It was named in honor of Milton B. Talley, a beloved Dean of Students, teacher of science, and director of Student Employment. The 37,329-square-foot residence hall boasts a modernistic design on the western side of campus with most of its 190 residents participating in the Agriculture Living Learning Community.
On March 13, 2023, Talley, Talbot, and Greene Halls were added to the National Register of Historic Places, which made this grant possible.
Phase one of the Mount Prospect project will include restoration as well as relocation from its existing location on Columbia County Road 66 near Stephens to a prepared site adjacent to the Alexander House within the historic farmstead on Washington Street. Renovations include replacing the existing roof, windows, doors and steps; repairing beams,
framing and siding; and connecting existing fencing and sidewalks.
Phase one is scheduled to begin immediately with a completion date of summer 2024. Phase two will prioritize interior restoration.
Mount Prospect Church was built in 1886 in the Greek Revival style and has remained virtually unchanged for over 100 years. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on March 30, 1990.
Once relocated to the Alexander-Ozmer Historic Farmstead and Learning Center, the facility will be managed and maintained by the University. It will become part of a center that regularly hosts students, faculty/staff, and community members for events, meetings, and classes.