Southern Arkansas University students have been awarded four of the 11 internships being offered by the Cooperative Extension Service to college students interested in future employment as a County Agent.
Extension's three district directors, Carla Due, Kevin Lawson, and Jerry Clemons, selected the 11 interns from universities in Arkansas and Mississippi for the 10-week paid program.
Bob Scott, senior associate vice president for agriculture and extension for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the intern program will help develop the next generation of extension employees.
"We decided to reinstitute an intern program to give college students a chance to experience what a career in extension might be like," Scott said. He added that while the Division of Agriculture does hope to "identify potential county agents," Scott also believes it will be an important learning experience regardless of what careers the students choose.
The interns' main program areas will be 4-H and agriculture, but Scott and Due both said students will take part in all program areas within extension regardless of their major.
The 2022 interns from SAU are as follows:
Lensey Ford
Program area: Agriculture
County: White
Hometown: Bismarck
School: Southern Arkansas University
Major: Agriculture Education
Year: Senior, graduating in December
Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?
"I decided to apply for this internship so that I can be immersed in the world of extension. I love agriculture and it is my passion. I wanted to further involve myself in the agriculture world and make many more valuable connections."
Colton Hewitt
Program area: Agriculture
County: Little River
Hometown: Fouke
School: Southern Arkansas University
Major: Agricultural Education
Year: Rising junior
Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?
"I applied for the CES internship program because I wanted to learn more about extension and see what extension agents do on a day-to-day basis. I want to see if I would be interested in pursuing a career in extension."
Belle Richardson
Program area: Agriculture
County: Yell
Hometown: Bluffton, Arkansas
School: Southern Arkansas University
Major: Agriculture Business
Year: Rising senior
Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?
"I applied to the CES Internship because I want to be an advocate and leader within the agriculture community. I admire the impact of my county agents, so when I heard about the internship program, I knew I had found my calling."
Anna White
Program area: Agriculture
County: Miller
Hometown: Greenbrier, Arkansas
School: Southern Arkansas University
Major: Agriculture Education
Year: Senior, graduating in December
Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?
"I've been wanting to be an extension agent for a few years now, and this internship will be the perfect opportunity to do that. I'm really excited to start!"