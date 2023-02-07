Southern Arkansas University-Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement by designation on the Dean's List.
Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.
Columbia County students named to the Dean's List:
Christie Franks of Magnolia majoring in Cosmetology Instructor
Jada Grant of Waldo majoring in Health Sciences with an emphasis in General Health
Jaxson O'Hara of Magnolia majoring in General Education
De'Raylen Williams of Magnolia majoring in Industrial Science and Technology with an emphasis in Electronics and Instrumentation