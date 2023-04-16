The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, will celebrate the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards recipients during a luncheon at noon, Wednesday, April 26, at the Robinson Conference Center, located at 426 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.
Since 1991, the annual awards program has recognized individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.
The 2023 recipients from South Arkansas:
Arts in Education Award for Arts Educator – Jorge Villegas and Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado
Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award – The Springs Magazine in Hot Springs
Tickets for the luncheon are $35. CLICK HERE for tickets.