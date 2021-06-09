Burkes Outlet is returning to Magnolia, but in a different location than the one it left in March 2018. You may have noticed in our monthly building permits list that Burkes Outlet received a permit to erect a sign at 410 N. Fredrick, which is a building inside the University Shopping Center. The company confirmed in an email to us that it plans to open a new Magnolia store in September. Readers will recall that Burkes Outlet had a location next to the former Fred’s (now Dollar General) on West Main. Burkes Outlet sells apparel, housewares, shoes and accessories. At present, it has only one Arkansas store, at Heber Springs. There are Burkes Outlets in Ruston and Monroe, LA, and a few other Louisiana sites, but there are dozens of Burkes locations throughout Texas. This is good news for Columbia County shoppers but it’s got to be great news for the Ashley Company of Little Rock, which owns University Shopping Center. University Shopping Center looks to be about half occupied. But with the move of DaVita kidney dialysis into a nice, remodeled facility at the former Stage store, the new McDonalds pad, and the plans of Peoples Bank to occupy the former Western Sizzlin’ across Main Street, it appears that prospects for the shopping center are brightening. CLICK HERE to see the Burkes Outlet website.
Interesting to see that Oaklawn Park plans to backfill its horse racing dates to weekends in December, and to end the season on Kentucky Derby weekend in May. We can’t imagine that there’s a lot of interest in the ponies during the holiday season, but Oaklawn evidently thinks so. There won’t be any races December 24-26 – Christmas falls on a Saturday this year.
One would think that eight-man football would be much more popular among small South Arkansas high schools than it appears to be, although that popularity is increasing.
Among the comments we’ve seen online regarding the $375 million purchase of Hixson Lumber Sales by the Canadian company, Doman Building Products Group, is whether the Magnolia mill will remain open. We feel confident that the Hixson facility in Magnolia is safe. More to the point is whether Doman decides to make a major financial investment in Magnolia. Our belief is that Doman will spend money to make money. We note that another Canadian player in the South Arkansas wood basket, Canfor, said Tuesday that it’s building a $160 million mill in DeRidder, LA. Canfor bought a sawmill in Urbana four years ago and promptly spend $8 million to upgrade it. Conifex, which bought the former Georgia-Pacific mill in El Dorado, spent $55 million on it before selling it to Resolute Forest Products. Modern mills are essential to profitability.
Speaking of globalization, Boyd Corporation said it will expand its design and manufacturing facility in Bah Ninh, Vietnam, east of Hanoi. “The facility will design and manufacture thermal and engineered materials that cool, seal, and protect the latest innovations in the growing mobile, consumer, enterprise, and cloud computing electronics markets,” Boyd said. Boyd’s Magnolia plant, located next to the Albemarle West planta, produces a family of low-density polyimide foams used as high performance thermal and acoustic insulation.
Hot Springs native Susan Harper will be the guest speaker during the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia at BancorpSouth. Harper Susan presents in character as Verna Cook Garvan. Mrs. Garvan was an early conservationist and in 1985 signed an agreement to leave her garden to the University of Arkansas Department of Architecture. Upon her death in 1993, Garvan Gardens was created.
If your favorite politician fears history and how it’s presented in schools, ask him or her what they’re afraid the record will show. We don’t fear history. We don’t fear frank and honest appraisals of history.
