Five Southern Arkansas University students are among the 14 recipients of 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau scholarships.
The recipients from SAU are Sarah Barkhimer of Camden (Leo Sutterfield Scholarship); Malli Dooly of Emerson, Makori Gabourel of Alexander, Keely Plyler of Hope (Troy Buck Scholarship), and Ainsley Purifoy of Louann.
Each year, the Arkansas Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureau scholarship programs provide more than $160,000 in college scholarships to students across the state.
The ArFB Scholarship Foundation provides scholarships to children and grandchildren of Farm Bureau members pursuing agriculture studies at an accredited Arkansas university.
Arkansas Tech had four scholarship recipients. The University of Arkansas had three scholarship recipients. Arkansas State had two.