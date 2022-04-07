The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Southern Arkansas University and three other state institutions.
Applications will be accepted through June 1. CLICK HERE to apply.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to provide funding to help deserving students further their education and prepare for potential careers in agriculture, our state’s largest industry,” said Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture. “It is an exciting time to be involved in the agricultural industry and we wish to support students as they consider the many career options available in agriculture.”
Scholarship recipients may receive up to $5,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year. Funding for the scholarships comes from civil penalties collected by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Recipients must have a minimum 2.5 GPA. Selections are based on academic achievements, character, leadership, career plans, and financial need.
Questions regarding the scholarship program can be directed to Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
Other institutions offering scholarships are Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University.