Inna Serukhova’s freshman year at Southern Arkansas University, which ends this week, is not one she will forget. Especially the first five days after Russia attacked her home country of Ukraine.
Coming to the small town of Magnolia on August 15, 2021, was a culture shock for Inna as she is from Kharkiv, Ukraine, one of the biggest cities in her nation, and only 30 miles from Russia.
“In Magnolia, there are like 13,500 people and about 1.5 million in my city,” said the 19-year-old.
She quickly learned to appreciate the town and SAU and said she enjoyed feeling she knew everyone, and they knew her.
“It’s basically like family here. The people here are friendly and when they see you, they say hi, and how are you,” she said. “Whenever I first came here, I didn’t know what was going on when that happened, because I knew I didn’t know this person.”
Her father worked with her from age 15 to become good enough at tennis that she would be awarded a scholarship to travel to a United States university and play.
“He still wants me to live here when I graduate. It’s like his biggest dream for me and basically he wants to move but he wants me to explore first, and he wants my sister to come too,” she said. “She is starting to play tennis and maybe it will be easier for her to come if someone else is already here.”
Before the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Inna was improving her English, concentrating on her studies, and enjoying being a part of the SAU women’s tennis team.
But when she received a call from her family, she became understandably distraught as she was on the other side of the world and could not help them in this desperate time.
“On the first day, my mother woke up because it had started and she ran into my sister’s room and then they ran downstairs under the first floor,” Inna said. “(Russia) started a war, and we weren’t expecting this. I did not understand what was going on. I was seeing a lot of messages from my family, and I was talking to them on all social media and the internet but then I had tennis practice at 8 a.m.”
Inna said she felt the weight of the war was on her shoulders.
“I went to the girls on my team and cried to them, I didn’t know what else to do,” she said. “I didn’t know what was happening and it was one week before my birthday on March 3. I could not be alone. I stayed with my friend at her apartment.”
During those first five days of the war were probably the hardest five days of her life, she said, thinking back.
“I didn’t go to class; I didn’t come to practice. I was always on the phone, and I was constantly crying,” she said.
A member of the SAU men’s tennis team, Marko Nikoliuk, is from Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine. Like Inna, Marko has had to find a way to balance grades and tennis with concerns for his family back home.
Inna said she was so caught up in what was going on in her town that she became afraid that Magnolia would be attacked, and she feared for her safety.
“I was like I couldn’t believe I was here, I felt like I was there. I was afraid they would attack this place and for the first five days, I never stayed by myself, I always stayed with friends.”
She was incredibly sad to hear the news that a new zoo that had opened in Kharkiv was destroyed and all the animals had been killed. This was upsetting to hear as all the other news of the destruction in her once beautiful and active city and country.
“They attacked all the airports, we had more than 19 airports in Ukraine, and they destroyed them all in the first two weeks,” she said.
But what is most important at this point is that her family members are safe despite the ongoing war. Her aunt left two weeks before it started and fled to Canada, her father is hiding out in Ukraine because it is illegal for men to leave as they are expected to fight. Her mother and sister fled to Turkey and are safe there. She gets to check in on them somewhat often.
“Of course, I still think of people who are in our city. I am kind of just breathing right now basically as I wait to hear what is going on,” she said.
Greg Owen, SAU’s women’s and men’s head tennis coach said Inna has done well this season despite unimaginable challenges.
“She’s an absolutely great player but also a great person and she brings a lot on and off the court,” Owen said. “She had a full class schedule and a full tennis schedule throughout all of this.”
Owen said he has told both Nikoliuk and Serukhova that he is available if they need to talk.
“I tell them I don’t always understand but I’m always here to listen. I do everything I can but it’s a challenging situation,” Owen said.
As for Inna, she said she is very grateful to all her American friends at school and her friend Kalley Smith of Oklahoma who allowed her to stay with her in her apartment during the beginning of the war.
“She helped me a lot. I’m so happy the American people are so sweet, and they are always going to support you,” she said.
Inna has a light summer planned to spend with her friends. She is not playing tennis this summer and will only be taking one summer class. Other than that, you might find her enjoying her favorite restaurant in Magnolia, Java Primo.