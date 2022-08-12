The Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its third annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) fundraiser, now named the South Arkansas Outdoor Social.
Traditionally a trap shooting tournament, the event includes a Fishing Derby and Red Dirt Country Concert. All events will take place the weekend of September 16 and 17 on the Southern Arkansas University campus.
The weekend will start with a fishing derby at the SAU Engineering Pond from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 16. The derby is free to attend, with fishing gear available for use, and no sign-up is required. A fishing license is required, and participants can take their catch per the legal limit. Open to under 16 or over 65, a disabled fishing license holder, or properly licensed persons between 16 and 64 may fish if accompanied by a person under 16 who is actively fishing.
Prizes will be presented from the AGFF, and hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available for $5.
On Saturday, September 17, the trapshooting tournament will take place at the Farmers Bank & Trust Trapshooting Range located on Southern Arkansas University’s Governor Ben T. Laney Farm. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and is accepting 5-person teams. The entry fee is $100 per person for 50 targets, and ammunition is included in the fee. In addition to the tournament, there will be a 50/50 money shoot and a silent auction online. For the money shoot, the entry fee is $20 per person, and the winner splits the pot with the AGFF.
The weekend will conclude with a free “Red Dirt Country” concert on at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at the SAU Alumni Center. The band Saints Eleven will begin at 7 p.m., and the Drew Fish Band will start at 8:30 p.m.
Concessions will be sold at the event, including wristbands for $30. MK Distributors is a premier sponsor for the Red Dirt County Concert.
All proceeds will benefit the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting hunting, fishing, and conservation education among the youth of Arkansas. The Farmers Bank Foundation is also looking for additional sponsorships ranging from $300 to $1,500. Sponsors and teams can sign up online before September 12 by visiting www.myfarmers.bank/agfftrapshoot. The event will also include a silent auction.
“The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation ensures high-quality outdoor recreation in Arkansas, and we’re honored to continue to partner with them. We’re excited to add live music to the SAU campus this year.” said Elizabeth Anderson, Farmers Bank Foundation executive director.
CLICK HERE to see the event page on Facebook.