Southern Arkansas University is one of 25 universities ranked among the “Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022.”
The ranking comes from College Consensus, a college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews.
Programs were ranked using an average of tuition data and published scores from the most respected business rankings.
To qualify for the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022 ranking, an accredited college or university must combine both affordability and educational excellence. Programs were ranked using an average of tuition data and published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.
Other area universities on the list include, in alphabetical order:
Arkansas Tech University - College of Business
Henderson State University - School of Business
Louisiana Tech University - College of Business
University of Central Arkansas - College of Business