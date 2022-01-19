The SAU Tech Black History Celebration Committee has named Pastor Jeffrey C. Franklin as the January 2022 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero.
Each year the Black History Celebration Committee, comprised of college staff and community members, hosts an annual fundraiser to raise money for the Betty J. Lewis Minority Scholarship Fund. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Black History Celebration was canceled.
In lieu of this event, the Black History Celebration Committee made the decision to name a Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero for each month leading up to the 2022 event. The 2022 event is scheduled for February 24, 2022, and more information can be found at www.sautech.edu/events.
Born January 23, 1956, Jeffrey C. Franklin has been a minister for approximately 25 years. He is the current senior pastor of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Camden. He appreciates “the opportunity to demonstrate my love for people and my obedience to God.”
Rev. Franklin was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and educated in Cleveland Public Schools. After completing school, he served in the United States Army. He was trained as a military policeman and served as a patrolman in Grafenwohr, Germany for the length of his tour of duty.
From the year of 1978 until 1994, Pastor Franklin became an active member of the civilian workforce. His civilian work affiliations included The Modern Deliver, International Paper Company, and the United States Postal Service. It was in 1991 that Rev. Franklin accepted his calling to preach the word of God. His first ministerial assignment was Hickory Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and later called to Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he led both congregations to “spiritual growth.”
In May of 2000, Rev. Franklin was called to serve as pastor at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Battle Creek, Michigan. He served there until April 2004, upon which time he was called to pastor St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, and served there until May 2007.
34th St. Missionary Baptist Church received Franklin that same month. In October 2016, he answered God’s call to serve as the senior pastor of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church of Camden Arkansas.
His educational background includes Arkansas Baptist College Little Rock, DDiv; Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids, MA; Ouachita Baptist University, BA.
Franklin is the husband of First Lady Karen L. Franklin. They have three boys, two daughters, three granddaughters and five grandsons.