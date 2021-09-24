Carley Hale, a Southern Arkansas University athlete, is among the Top 30 nominees nominated for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award is rooted in Title IX and recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Hale is an art and design major with a concentration in media and marketing. She is a graduate student from Panhandle, TX.
Hale earned eight all-Great American Conference honors, including first-team honors in cross country in 2019 and 2021 and in the triple jump in 2018. She was nominated for Great American Female Athlete of the Year in 2020 and received Southern Arkansas women's cross country Most Outstanding Athlete honors in 2019. Hale recorded 20 career top-three finishes and seven career event wins. She earned second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2020 and third-team honors in 2019.
Hale was named the Murphy USA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2019 and 2021. Southern Arkansas professors voted her Outstanding Senior in Art and Design, and she won the College of Liberal and Performing Arts' Field & Leadership Experience Competition.
A four-time captain of the cross country team, Hale was a three-year member of her campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, including serving as secretary from 2019 to 2021, and is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
In 2021, Hale worked with the SAU+VISTA program through AmeriCorps to research, plan and implement a financial literacy program on campus. She also served as communications director and a small group leader for ISI Ministries in 2020-21.
The Woman of the Year Selection Committee received 535 school nominees — a group that was then narrowed to 154 nominees by conference offices. The Top 30 honorees include 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions. All have demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. The honorees represent 12 sports and an array of academic majors, including biology, psychology, mechanical engineering, education, software engineering and anthropology.
"We are thrilled to recognize the 30 honorees selected this year," said John Kietzmann, chair of the selection committee and associate director of athletics for marketing at Metropolitan State University of Denver. "These women excelled in the classroom and competition, while still prioritizing serving their peers and communities despite the challenges they faced during the pandemic. They represent the thousands of women competing in college sports each year, and we congratulate them for their incredible achievements."
The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced this fall. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will choose the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.
On Tuesday, November 9, during a virtual awards ceremony, the Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the NCAA Woman of the Year will be named. Below is a summary of their accomplishments.