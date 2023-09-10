Peoples Bank has announced that Dara Duguay, the CEO of Credit Builders Alliance (CBA), will be the keynote speaker at the Rankin College of Business Financial Literary event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 19 in Harton Theatre at Southern Arkansas University.
Duguay brings her extensive expertise in the field of financial education and literacy to the forefront. The event fits with SAU's financial literacy program Mulerider $ense, which works to prepare students for financial independence by educating them on the importance of setting goals, managing debt, and building wealth.
"Peoples Bank is thankful for the opportunity to partner with SAU to bring Dara Duguay and her message on financial literacy to Magnolia," said Jonathan Baird, CFP and Peoples Bank chief financial officer.
"Your level of financial literacy is a strong indicator of how financially successful you will be in the future. Financial literacy for college students is especially important because they face unique economic challenges. They're at an age where adopting basic financial skills and knowledge can profoundly impact their entire adulthood."
Dara Duguay's career is marked by her dedication to enhancing financial education and empowerment for individuals of all ages. As CEO of Credit Builders Alliance, based in Washington, DC, Duguay has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in promoting financial inclusion and improved credit access for underserved communities.
Before assuming her role at CBA, Dara Duguay established herself as a prominent figure in the financial education sector. Her consulting practice served renowned clients such as TD Bank, the World Bank, Experian, and Visa where she provided strategic guidance to elevate their financial education initiatives.
Notably, Duguay's contributions extended to Citi, where she served as the Director of Citi's Office of Financial Education. In this capacity, she oversaw a $200 million global commitment, underscoring her commitment to advancing financial literacy on a global scale.
As a testament to her dedication, Dara Duguay's legacy began as the founding Executive Director of the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy.
Her journey in the financial education sector began as the director of education for the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Los Angeles.
She is the author of four personal finance books. "Please Send Money: A Financial Survival Guide for Young Adults," has received accolades for its insightful guidance and practical advice.