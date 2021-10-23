The Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 28.
Guests are invited to attend the public meeting virtually via Zoom.
Trustees will hear comments from SAU President Dr. Trey Berry, and SAU Tech Chancellor Jason Morrison.
Valerie Wilson will present SAU Tech academic program changes.
Roger Giles will present a resolution on social media policy.
Morrison and Giles will present a resolution authorizing the sale of real property.
Dr. David Lanoue will present the annual minority recruitment and retention report. Edward Rice will make the same report for SAU Tech.
Personnel changes will be heard in an executive session.