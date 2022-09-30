Southern Arkansas University has selected 20 students to be represented on the 2022 Homecoming Court.
Four of the students are from Magnolia. They are:
Riley Klober is a junior pre-health biology major from Magnolia.
Sidtraveous Hampton is a junior K-12 physical education and health major.
Abbie Jolly is a senior public health major.
Carlin Whaley is a junior mass media major.
Candidates on the court represent their club or organization at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday during the presentation of Homecoming royalty in Wilkins Stadium.
The SAU Homecoming Court is selected through a two-step interview process. Clubs and organizations submit nominations for candidates who must complete two rounds of interviews along with submitting a 500-word essay.
Once a student is officially on the court, he or she will have a chance to campaign for the position of SAU's 2022 Homecoming King or Homecoming Queen.