Court

The members of Southern Arkansas University’s Homecoming Court, front, left to right, Carlin Whaley, Haylee Hines, Ainsley Purifoy, Kyleen Hewitt, McKenzie Horton, Alyzah McGlasson, Abbie Jolly, Truli Bates, Aaliyah Thompson and Hope Hesterly. Back row, Kendall Reid, Brian Chavez, Seth Horn, Tyler Martin, Shane Collins, Nathaniel Nix, Colby Light, Cole Williams, Sidtraveous Hampton and Riley Klober.

Southern Arkansas University has selected 20 students to be represented on the 2022 Homecoming Court.

Four of the students are from Magnolia. They are:

Riley Klober is a junior pre-health biology major from Magnolia.

Sidtraveous Hampton is a junior K-12 physical education and health major.

Abbie Jolly is a senior public health major.

Carlin Whaley is a junior mass media major.

Candidates on the court represent their club or organization at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday during the presentation of Homecoming royalty in Wilkins Stadium.

The SAU Homecoming Court is selected through a two-step interview process. Clubs and organizations submit nominations for candidates who must complete two rounds of interviews along with submitting a 500-word essay.

Once a student is officially on the court, he or she will have a chance to campaign for the position of SAU's 2022 Homecoming King or Homecoming Queen.

