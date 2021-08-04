Southern Arkansas University Tech will continue Education Pays, a pilot program through the Arkansas Division of Higher Education via the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative.
SAU Tech started participation in the Education Pays Program in January 2021 and is approved to continue for the fall semester.
The Education Pays program augments the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative by adding incentives along the educational journey for adult students. Education Pays includes cash for enrollment and progression towards a degree or certification and completion of a credential. The program is for students who already meet the requirements for the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative and meet the following additional requirements:
-- Household income less than 150% of the federal poverty level
-- $32,940 for a family of 3
-- Have a child under the age of 21 who resides with you
-- Must be enrolled in at least six course credit hours or an approved non-credit program
Must maintain satisfactory progress:
-- For Credit: 2.0 GPA (minimum) for coursework taken during the semester
-- Non-credit: satisfactory progress certified by the student’s instructor
Dr. Edward Rice, SAU Tech’s Vice Chancellor for Student Services, supervises the program’s operation.
“Education Pays is an additional component to the Career Pathways program that will assist in removing barriers and helping students reach their educational goals. These programs are great for adults with children who are looking to go to college for the first time or to return to college to complete a degree or certification,” Rice said.
“It is a program that empowers the student by providing funds for expenses not traditionally covered by scholarships such as childcare, transportation, textbooks, and now, incentives to get started and work hard to complete.”
Dr. Jason Morrison, SAU Tech’s Chancellor, said that he is excited about what the program brings to the table for students who typically struggle to earn a degree. The Education Pays and Career Pathways Initiative helps level the playing field for deserving adults to change their lives and the lives of their families by earning a degree.
For more information on Arkansas Career Pathways and the Education Pays initiatives, call 870-574-4704 or email SAU Tech’s CPI Director, LaTonya Reed, at lreed@sautech.edu.
SAU Tech’s fall semester starts on August 18, and students can enroll until August 20.
CLICK HERE to read more Ouachita County news on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com
CLICK HERE to find us on Facebook.
CLICK HERE to follow us on Twitter @Magnolia_Report