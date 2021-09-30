Southern Arkansas University-Tech has received a $1,495,154 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide employment and training services to regional and local workforces.
Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the third round of Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative grants – ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million – will fund projects to invest in education, training and career support services.
Recipients will provide services to dislocated workers; new entrants to the workforce, including students or the long-term unemployed; incumbent workers looking to improve their career prospects; and individuals affected by substance use.
Other Arkansas entities receiving grants are:
Advocates for Community and Rural Education, Arkansas, $1,055,250.
Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Arkansas, $1,500,000.
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, $1,075,943.
“These Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative grants demonstrate the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting the long-term economic stability and opportunities for workers in rural communities, especially those connected to the energy industry, across the Appalachian and Lower Mississippi Delta regions,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of the Employment and Training Administration Angela Hanks.
“These investments alongside our federal partners link economic and workforce development to support equity, quality jobs and economic prosperity for residents in these regions in this recovery and beyond.”
Authorized by the Workforce Opportunity and Innovation Act, WORC grants allow recipients to help their communities diversify their local economies by developing a skilled workforce and providing equitable access to marginalized communities. WORC grants also aim to address the impacts of economic transition on communities previously reliant on energy-related employment.