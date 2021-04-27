Monday night's Fourth Annual Mulespy Awards sent the semester out with a bang as the stars of Southern Arkansas University athletics gathered on the playing surface of Wilkins Stadium.
The Athletic Department honored top athletic performances, outstanding academic achievement and senior recognition.
An impressive fireworks display, which was accompanied with music and action shots on the videoboard, lit up the Columbia County sky and served as the proper ending to a special night.
Claiming the department's top two athletic honors were Mulerider men's basketball senior point guard Aaron Lucas, who was named the Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year, and SAU softball's senior right-handed pitcher Victoria Taylor, who earned the Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year award.
The player of the year awards are given to the top Male and Female Athlete in a given year at SAU regardless of classification, and to athletes who possess conduct that has been a positive influence for good – exemplifying the ideals of Auburn Smith and Dr. Margaret Downing. Smith and Downing were SAU Sports Hall of Famers who left indelible marks on Mulerider Athletics during their storied tenures at the university.
For their outstanding academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and athletic ability, the Murphy USA Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were presented to SAU men's basketball senior forward Charlie Thomas and to Mulerider women's cross country senior Carley Hale, respectively. Hale becomes the first two-time winner of the award after receiving the honor in 2018-2019.
Both student-athletes were members of the inaugural induction class of the SAU Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma; the first, and only, national scholar-athlete society to honor four-year collegiate student-athletes who have excelled in both the classroom and in athletic competition. In all, 22 student-athletes were a part of the ceremony that took place following the handing out of the Murphy USA Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
Special addresses by Murphy USA President and CEO Andrew Clyde, SAU President Dr. Trey Berry and Peoples Bank Senior Vice President for Marketing and 2020-21 Mulerider Club Chair Debbie Arnold highlighted the middle portion of the evening.
Clyde delivered a thought-provoking message on how student-athletes are more prepared to handle the adversity of the world than any other student group on a collegiate campus. Berry's message included context about the Mulerider family and the importance of integrity. Arnold briefly spoke on the Mulerider Club and of its impact; past, present, and future, on Mulerider Athletics.
In 2018, through feedback from the SAU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, two new award categories were established with the Male and Female Newcomer of the Year Awards, and the Male and Female Comeback Player of the Year Awards with both now being presented annually.
Capturing the honors in the newcomer category were women's basketball junior transfer Jessica Jones and men's tennis junior transfer Sander Jans. For the Comeback Player of the Year award, SAU women's track & field sophomore Issah Traylor and Mulerider baseball junior Tucker Burton claimed the hardware.
Fifteen outstanding student-athletes and one outstanding athletic trainer were honored, while 37 senior student-athletes were recognized and gifted a special framed letterman patch to commemorate their time as a Mulerider.
Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year
Aaron Lucas (Men's Basketball)
Lucas, a senior point guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, helped engineer one of the most highly-decorated seasons in Southern Arkansas' NCAA history both individually and from a team standpoint.
A highly-consistent spark for the Muleriders over a grueling nine and a half week season, Lucas led SAU to a trio of program firsts: an NCAA postseason berth, a share of the GAC Eastern Division crown and a GAC Tournament Title Game appearance, all while producing on both ends of the floor.
Lucas averaged a GAC-best 17.1 points per game with double-figure point totals in 18 of the Muleriders' 21 games. He shot over 45% from the floor, over 42% from three-point range and posted a league-leading 115 field goals. In a road win at Henderson State, Lucas became the seventh Mulerider since 1995-96 to reach the 1,000-point scoring mark.
Rarely away from the action, Lucas averaged 4.5 assists per game, a top 30 mark in Division II and on the defensive end of the floor he collected the third-most steals in the country with 54, while owning a per game average that ranked seventh nationally.
The first GAC Men's Basketball player to be named the league's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, Lucas combined those early postseason honors with an NABC South Central All-District First Team plaudit, and a D2CCA Honorable Mention All-America accolade; the program's first since the 1992-93 season.
Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year
Victoria Taylor (Softball)
Taylor, a native of Greenwood, Arkansas, is putting the finishing touches on a storied career as one of the most dominant pitchers in both Mulerider Softball and Great American Conference history.
This spring, Taylor became one of just three pitchers in GAC history to eclipse 700 career strikeouts, while also setting the GAC career records for most wins with 76 and for most shutouts with 23. Twice this season she has been named the GAC Pitcher of the Week.
A career program record holder in five major pitching categories to go with top five career marks in nine additional pitching categories, the right-hander is enjoying yet another successful spring season. Taylor owns a 1.97 ERA, which ranks fourth in the GAC, and a 10-2 record overall with four complete games and a pair of shutouts.
She has appeared in a team-high 15 games making 11 starts and has tossed a team-leading 71 innings this spring. In 11 of her outings, Taylor has surrendered no more than a single run with seven scoreless appearances. Opponents are managing just a .213 (point Two Thirteen) batting average against her and she has allowed only a dozen extra-base hits this season.
Her 81 strikeouts rank sixth in the GAC this season and she owns four eight-strikeout games and one nine-strikeout game.
Murphy USA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Charlie Thomas (Men's Basketball)
Thomas, who completes his MBA this spring and carries a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student, received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration: Finance-Analysis which he finished with a 3.94 GPA.
As an undergraduate student, the Vilonia, Arkansas, native served on the David F. Rankin College of Business Student Council Board and became a member of Beta Gamma Sigma where he earned an Ethical Leadership Certification. Additionally, Thomas participated in several community service initiatives through SAU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Magnolia Rotary Club and Muleriders in Magnolia.
A nominee for CoSIDA Academic All-District, Thomas played in 17 games for the Mulerider Men's Basketball team this past season and helped Southern Arkansas claim the GAC Eastern Division Crown, a GAC Tournament Title Game appearance and an NCAA postseason berth; all of which were firsts in program history.
For his career, Thomas competed in 88 games for SAU making 47 starts. He shot over 58% from the floor, scored 385 points and grabbed 283 rebounds, while logging over 1,200 on-court minutes for Andy Sharpe's Muleriders.
Murphy USA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Carley Hale (Women's Cross Country)
Hale, a senior distance runner from Panhandle, Texas, is an Art & Design-Media/Marketing major with a 4.00 GPA.
Now a two-time winner of the Murphy USA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, Hale is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, a two-time GAC All-Academic performer, a multiple GAC Elite Scholar-Athlete selection and a seven-time member of the SAU President's List with an eighth inclusion likely this semester.
A captain and four-year letter winner for the SAU Women's Cross Country team, Hale earned her third All-GAC honor earlier this semester. She became the third Mulerider Women's XC runner to earn two All-GAC First Team nods after recording a sixth-place individual finish to lead the team to a fourth-place result.
This spring, Hale recorded two top six finishes during the three-race cross country season and finished in the top three, with wins in the 800 meter and 1500 meter races, in five of the eight track and field events she competed in.
Male Comeback Player of the Year
Tucker Burton (Baseball)
Burton, a transfer from Ranger College and native of Granger, Texas, suffered a highly complex knee injury that included a fractured and dislocated kneecap, a torn meniscus and a ruptured bursa sac among other issues and ultimately led to an additional surgery, which caused him to miss the 2020 season, to reconstruct cartilage and remove the screws from the previous surgery.
Fully healthy entering the 2021 campaign, Burton has played and started in every game for Southern Arkansas either in right field or as the team's designated hitter. He leads the team in slugging percentage and home runs and currently ranks in the top five of ten offensive categories for the Muleriders.
One of the top moments of the season so far came courtesy of Burton as he blasted a two-run, walk-off homerun to beat Oklahoma Baptist on April 17.
Female Comeback Player of the Year
Issah Traylor (Women's Track & Field)
Traylor, a sophomore from Camden, Arkansas, saw limited action in the shortened season of 2020 after not competing as a true freshman due to injury. Despite a fractured patella at a young age that led to multiple knee injuries during her time as a Mulerider as well as cardiac issues, Traylor's perseverance, positive attitude and hard-working mentality have paid off.
In her first Great American Conference Championship appearance, Traylor delivered for SAU as she became an All-GAC First Team performer in the Triple Jump with a third-place result and personal-best effort of 36 feet, six and three fourth inches. She added two more personal-best results in the long jump and 100 meter events. In six meets this season, Traylor has recorded seven top 10 finishes.
Male Newcomer of the Year
Sander Jans (Men's Tennis)
Jans, a junior transfer from Roden, Netherlands, has made an immediate impact on the Mulerider Men's Tennis program. A top 35-ranked player in Division II, Jans' singles record is nearly flawless at 12-2 and includes an almost perfect record of 6-1 against nationally-ranked opponents.
A two-time MIAA-GAC South Division Player of the Week, Jans holds a top 25 doubles ranking nationally with teammate Sofiane Bah. The duo has recorded an 8-5 record which includes two top 20 victories, while two matches against top 10 opponents were left unfinished.
Female Newcomer of the Year
Jessica Jones (Women's Basketball)
Jones, a junior transfer from Queen City, Texas, has been a welcomed addition to the Mulerider Women's Basketball program. In her first season in Magnolia, Jones averaged 19.7 minutes per game as she played in all 14 of the team's games in 2021. A double-figure scorer in nine of those games, Jones engineered a six-game stretch where she averaged 14.7 points per game.
With the team's second-best overall shooting percentage, Jones was the squad's top three-point shooter at 42% which ranked third in the GAC, while her 37 makes from beyond-the-arc were the league's third-most in the shortened slate.
Outstanding Athletes
Ruston Smith (Athletic Training)
Kobe Morris (Baseball)
Devante Brooks (Men's Basketball)
Ariana Guinn (Women's Basketball)
Rob Kraus (Men's Cross Country)
Cecilia Quesada (Women's Cross Country)
Mattie Carter (Cheerleading)
Austin Wilkerson (Football)
Kade Johnson (Men's Golf)
Chelsea Chow (Women's Golf)
Sydney Wader (Softball)
Marko Nikoliuk (Men's Tennis)
Lena Milosevic (Women's Tennis)
Sal Guli (Men's Track and Field)
Alexis Matlock (Women's Track and Field)
Morgan Schuster (Volleyball)
Inaugural Induction Class of the SAU Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma
Peyton Cotten (Women's Golf)
Kylie Cowan (Softball)
Dustie Cummings (Softball)
Brenda Teixeira (Women's Tennis)
Olivia Faught-Graham (Women's Golf)
Brock Floyd (Football)
Yuri Gondouin (Men's Tennis)
Calum Graham (Men's Golf)
Morgan Gross (Volleyball)
Carley Hale (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field)
Liberty Henderson (Women's Track & Field)
Nick Impson (Baseball)
Iker Brull (Men's Tennis)
Raymond Marin Garcia (Men's Tennis)
Faith Otts (Softball)
Alana Perez (Volleyball)
Brock Price (Football)
Leah Sanders (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field)
Charlie Thomas (Men's Basketball)
Kaliyah Thompson (Women's Track)
Mackenzy Turner (Women's Golf)
Kylie Warren (Women's Basketball)
2020-21 Senior Student-Athletes
Austin Rhynes (Athletic Training)
Ruston Smith (Athletic Training)
Austin Baker (Baseball)
Matt Kortendick (Baseball)
Kobe Morris (Baseball)
Zach Muldoon (Baseball)
Mason Peterson (Baseball)
Zach Smith (Baseball)
Trey Davis (Men's Basketball)
Charlie Thomas (Men's Basketball)
Mattie Carter (Cheerleading)
LaChristopher Ford (Cheerleading)
Lauren Hall (Cheerleading)
Maggie St.Denis (Cheerleading)
Callie Tyler (Cheerleading)
Sal Guli (Men's Track & Field)
Jordan Johnson (Men's Track & Field)
Donald Robinson (Men's Cross Country)
Michelle Donohue (Women's XC/Track & Field)
Legend Harris (Women's Track & Field)
Jasmine Peoples (Women's Track & Field)
Karen Rayas (Women's XC/Track & Field)
Antonio Washington (Football)
Calum Graham (Men's Golf)
Kade Johnson (Men's Golf)
Peyton Cotten (Women's Golf)
Elisa Favela (Softball)
Maeson Grace (Softball)
Christina Hill (Softball)
Yulissa Hinojosa (Softball)
Faith Otts (Softball)
Laina Suesue (Softball)
Victoria Taylor (Softball)
Sydney Wader (Softball)
Morgan Gross (Volleyball)
Alana Perez (Volleyball)
Lauren Smith (Volleyball)