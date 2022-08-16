Dr. Jason Morrison provided the welcome to staff and faculty at SAU Tech's fall 2022 Convocation and Employee Appreciation last week.
Each fall, the East Camden college hosts a time to recognize employees and provide in-service training. Dr. Morrison thanked the staff and faculty and offered words of encouragement to staff and faculty as they enjoyed breakfast from the college's new dining service, Great Western Dining.
Patrick Graham, interim director of Information Technology, was the first staff member to present. He shared with the staff and faculty the new roles of his staff. He replaces Laura Johnson, who retired in July. Patrick shared the importance of taking care when using the college's email for personal use. He encouraged everyone to contact his department if unsure about questionable emails in the college's accounts.
Andy Woody, associate vice chancellor for the Arkansas Fire Training Academy, updated the employees on the Academy and what has been happening since he was hired earlier in the year.
Woody said he feels support from the college's administration and emergency services units throughout and out of state. He shared his concept of how growing the AFTA responsibility would look. He thanked the college staff who have provided technical and administrative support in recent months.
AFTA is preparing to provide a retreat weekend for volunteer firefighters and developing alternative learning methods and other new ventures. AFTA anticipates certifying over 20,0000 firefighters this year and is looking forward to hosting the college's staff soon at the AFTA campus.
Randy Harper, associate vice chancellor of the Arkansas Environmental Training Academy and Director of Workforce Training, shared his passion for the AFTA and the role that the AFTA has in providing environmental training in the state of Arkansas.
Harper introduced his new employees and mentioned the loss of a long-time employee, Laticia Rush. Rickey Cole retired in December, and Jeremy Rowe is now the assistant director for the AFTA. The AFTA trained over 3,000 students over the last year. They provide training all over the state in backflow, wastewater, water, and solid waste to employees of municipalities.
Harper said that the technology for Zoom training they implemented due to COVID-19 is now a new alternative method to deliver training. Randy shared the process that brought the Workforce Division to the AETA and how that partnership works for providing training to industries. The Workforce Division has experienced some difficulties in keeping expert trainers employed to provide training to the defense industries in the Highland Industrial Park.
Gaye Manning, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, shared information about the college's budget and the projects funded by grants that are going on at the campus right now.
Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources grants are funding renovations on the historical dorms across the street from the campus. She gave a rundown of all the grant awards and the grantors. She thanked the grant writer, the grant managers, the financial staff, and the physical plant staff. She said that it is work outside of regular duties to complete grant applications.
Manning shared the progress of the update to the student information system from the college's current system to the new product and the timeline of when the work will be done. The expected “go-live” date will be in 2023.
Keeping on schedule with the training dates will be essential, so the process flows smoothly.
Carl Ramsay, the college's physical plant director, shared photos and information about current projects. The goal is to provide a beautiful campus for students and parents as they arrive on the campus for classes and tours
Dr. Morrison introduced Halle Posey, former cheerleader, Tech Scholar, and SAU Tech graduate, now working in the chancellor's office and for the athletic director. Dr. Morrison thanked Caine Winans for all his work on the Foundation apartments in East Camden. He talked a little about the incoming students and shared some enrollment numbers for the fall. He said that credit production estimates are looking good and the importance of students completing their federal financial aid applications.
Dr. Valerie Wilson, vice chancellor for Academics and Planning, Dr. Valerie Wilson, said the college’s accreditation touches every department on this campus-planning, budgeting and instruction. The college's ability to maintain accreditation enables students to obtain student loans and Pell grants. Accreditation is how SAU Tech validates the degrees and certifications it awards to students.
After lunch, the College recognized faculty, staff, and alumni chosen by faculty and staff to be recognized for their support of the College or for obtaining academic recognition.
Doug Dodds, Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award
Leona Brown, Concurrent Faculty Excellence Award
Katherine Davoren, Outstanding Alumni Award
Robyn Binns Meadows, Professional Staff Excellence Award
Frances Bowen, Support Staff Excellence Award
Clarence Roland Walters, Faculty Excellence Award
Rocket Pride Award for Going the Extra Mile -- Troy Alphin
Departmental Rocket Pride Shout Out Awards
Ronnodo Grant
Mark Ferns
Vontisha Murphy
Karmen House
Courtney Haygood
Academic Certifications
Center for Online Learning Awards (Quality Matters Certification-Peer Reviewer) Stephanie Morrison, Divesh Acharya
(Certification of Course Design Quality Matter Awards) - Criminal Evidence and Procedures, Stephanie Morrison; Theater Appreciation, Sara Landaverde; Principals of Accounting I, Phyliss Hutson; Composition I, Rebecca Hughes; Introduction to management, Jodi Eppientte; World History I, Philip Allison; Quantitative Analysis, Dr. Terry Hutson; College Algebra, Sandi Daniel; General Chemistry, Andrea Stowe; General Psychology, Dr. Velvet Easter; History of Arkansas, Robert Gunnels; Programming I, Divesh Acharya; Introduction to Education and Field Experience, Amy Diehl; Math for Healthcare Professionals, Shelley Young.
Service Awards - Five Years
Ralph "Creek" Cochran, Physical Plant
Paula Evans, Career Academy
Justin Freeland, Career Academy
Ronnodo Grant, AFTA
Macon Patton, Physical Plant
Debra Riggs, Student Services
Dr. Jason Morrison, Chancellor
Service Awards -10 Years
Stephen Clark, AFTA
Lottie Johnson, Physical Plant
Becky McHaffey, Business Office
Kathy Wright, Adult Ed
Service Awards -15 years
Tammy Allen, Physical Plant
Rita Givens, Academics, and Planning
Lisa Holland, Business Office
LaClaire Williams, Academics, and Planning
Service Awards - 20 years
Kaye Hudman, Career Academy
Keisha Robinson, Finance and Administration
Service Awards - 25 Years
Robert Gunnels, Academics, and Planning
Service Awards - 30 years
Dr. Terry Hutson, Faculty,
Dale Tommey, Finance & Administration
Retiree Award
Laura Johnson