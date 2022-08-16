Convocation

Dr. Jason Morrison speaks at SAU Tech's fall 2022 Convocation and Employee Appreciation.

Dr. Jason Morrison provided the welcome to staff and faculty at SAU Tech's fall 2022 Convocation and Employee Appreciation last week.

Each fall, the East Camden college hosts a time to recognize employees and provide in-service training. Dr. Morrison thanked the staff and faculty and offered words of encouragement to staff and faculty as they enjoyed breakfast from the college's new dining service, Great Western Dining.

Patrick Graham, interim director of Information Technology, was the first staff member to present. He shared with the staff and faculty the new roles of his staff. He replaces Laura Johnson, who retired in July. Patrick shared the importance of taking care when using the college's email for personal use. He encouraged everyone to contact his department if unsure about questionable emails in the college's accounts.

Andy Woody, associate vice chancellor for the Arkansas Fire Training Academy, updated the employees on the Academy and what has been happening since he was hired earlier in the year.

Woody said he feels support from the college's administration and emergency services units throughout and out of state. He shared his concept of how growing the AFTA responsibility would look. He thanked the college staff who have provided technical and administrative support in recent months.

AFTA is preparing to provide a retreat weekend for volunteer firefighters and developing alternative learning methods and other new ventures. AFTA anticipates certifying over 20,0000 firefighters this year and is looking forward to hosting the college's staff soon at the AFTA campus.

Randy Harper, associate vice chancellor of the Arkansas Environmental Training Academy and Director of Workforce Training, shared his passion for the AFTA and the role that the AFTA has in providing environmental training in the state of Arkansas.

Harper introduced his new employees and mentioned the loss of a long-time employee, Laticia Rush. Rickey Cole retired in December, and Jeremy Rowe is now the assistant director for the AFTA. The AFTA trained over 3,000 students over the last year. They provide training all over the state in backflow, wastewater, water, and solid waste to employees of municipalities.

Harper said that the technology for Zoom training they implemented due to COVID-19 is now a new alternative method to deliver training. Randy shared the process that brought the Workforce Division to the AETA and how that partnership works for providing training to industries. The Workforce Division has experienced some difficulties in keeping expert trainers employed to provide training to the defense industries in the Highland Industrial Park.

Gaye Manning, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, shared information about the college's budget and the projects funded by grants that are going on at the campus right now.

Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources grants are funding renovations on the historical dorms across the street from the campus. She gave a rundown of all the grant awards and the grantors. She thanked the grant writer, the grant managers, the financial staff, and the physical plant staff. She said that it is work outside of regular duties to complete grant applications.

Manning shared the progress of the update to the student information system from the college's current system to the new product and the timeline of when the work will be done. The expected “go-live” date will be in 2023.

Keeping on schedule with the training dates will be essential, so the process flows smoothly.

Carl Ramsay, the college's physical plant director, shared photos and information about current projects. The goal is to provide a beautiful campus for students and parents as they arrive on the campus for classes and tours

Dr. Morrison introduced Halle Posey, former cheerleader, Tech Scholar, and SAU Tech graduate, now working in the chancellor's office and for the athletic director. Dr. Morrison thanked Caine Winans for all his work on the Foundation apartments in East Camden. He talked a little about the incoming students and shared some enrollment numbers for the fall. He said that credit production estimates are looking good and the importance of students completing their federal financial aid applications.

Dr. Valerie Wilson, vice chancellor for Academics and Planning, Dr. Valerie Wilson, said the college’s accreditation touches every department on this campus-planning, budgeting and instruction. The college's ability to maintain accreditation enables students to obtain student loans and Pell grants. Accreditation is how SAU Tech validates the degrees and certifications it awards to students.

After lunch, the College recognized faculty, staff, and alumni chosen by faculty and staff to be recognized for their support of the College or for obtaining academic recognition.

Doug Dodds, Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award

Leona Brown, Concurrent Faculty Excellence Award

Katherine Davoren, Outstanding Alumni Award

Robyn Binns Meadows, Professional Staff Excellence Award

Frances Bowen, Support Staff Excellence Award

Clarence Roland Walters, Faculty Excellence Award

Rocket Pride Award for Going the Extra Mile -- Troy Alphin

Departmental Rocket Pride Shout Out Awards

Ronnodo Grant

Mark Ferns

Vontisha Murphy

Karmen House

Courtney Haygood

Academic Certifications

Center for Online Learning Awards (Quality Matters Certification-Peer Reviewer) Stephanie Morrison, Divesh Acharya

(Certification of Course Design Quality Matter Awards) - Criminal Evidence and Procedures, Stephanie Morrison; Theater Appreciation, Sara Landaverde; Principals of Accounting I, Phyliss Hutson; Composition I, Rebecca Hughes; Introduction to management, Jodi Eppientte; World History I, Philip Allison; Quantitative Analysis, Dr. Terry Hutson; College Algebra, Sandi Daniel; General Chemistry, Andrea Stowe; General Psychology, Dr. Velvet Easter; History of Arkansas, Robert Gunnels; Programming I, Divesh Acharya; Introduction to Education and Field Experience, Amy Diehl; Math for Healthcare Professionals, Shelley Young.

Service Awards - Five Years

Ralph "Creek" Cochran, Physical Plant

Paula Evans, Career Academy

Justin Freeland, Career Academy

Ronnodo Grant, AFTA

Macon Patton, Physical Plant

Debra Riggs, Student Services

Dr. Jason Morrison, Chancellor

Service Awards -10 Years

Stephen Clark, AFTA

Lottie Johnson, Physical Plant

Becky McHaffey, Business Office

Kathy Wright, Adult Ed

Service Awards -15 years

Tammy Allen, Physical Plant

Rita Givens, Academics, and Planning

Lisa Holland, Business Office

LaClaire Williams, Academics, and Planning

Service Awards - 20 years

Kaye Hudman, Career Academy

Keisha Robinson, Finance and Administration

Service Awards - 25 Years

Robert Gunnels, Academics, and Planning

Service Awards - 30 years

Dr. Terry Hutson, Faculty,

Dale Tommey, Finance & Administration

Retiree Award

Laura Johnson

