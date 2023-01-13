Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech.
She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
Irene graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964, and in 1968 she received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Arkansas AM&N (now UAPB) in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She continued her educational studies at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.
Her work experience includes one year as a teacher in Fordyce Public Schools, two years in Magnolia Public Schools, and 27 years in Camden Public Schools. After 30 years as an educator, Irene retired. Not satisfied sitting home and with a desire to help young people tugging at her heart, she re-entered the work force as a mentor in the Camden Public Schools.
In 2017, she again retired, this time from the Housing Authority After School Program after 20 years. Irene has served as the alderman for the City of Camden, Ward 3, Position 2, for 22 years.
She has received numerous awards and plaques for civic and community work.
She is a member of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church where Rev. Jeffrey Franklin is pastor. She serves as member of Deaconess Board, member of Adult Sunday School class and a member of the budget committee.