Southern Arkansas University Tech’s Career Academy has been awarded $118,817 from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development for its secondary welding program of study.
The funds were awarded to top-tier secondary programs with strong workforce partnerships.
Rachel Gaston, Director of the Career Academy, said that, "We are excited about this opportunity to upgrade the equipment our students use to learn valuable skills that transition them into the Welding Academy of South Arkansas or the workforce."
The academy's welding program instructor is Justin Freeland, an SAU Tech alumni who graduated from the Welding Academy of South Arkansas.
