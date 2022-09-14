The time has arrived to continue one of Southern Arkansas University’s most treasured traditions – Family Day.
Family Day is Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a full schedule of family-friendly events planned throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with a Mulerider football kickoff at 6 p.m.
“We are so excited to continue this beloved tradition,” said Kandice Herron, associate dean for parent and student engagement. “So many students feel like they are at their home away from home, but when families come visit on Family Day, it makes SAU feel like home even more.”
The complete schedule of events is as follows:
11 a.m. – SAU Department of Theatre presents “A Year with Frog and Toad” (Harton Theatre)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Organization Fair Tables and Family-Friendly Events (Blanchard Hall lawn)
11:45 a.m. – Beds Arrive for Best-Decorated judging (Science Center)
1 p.m. – 41st Annual Residence Hall Association Bed Race (Science Center)
3 p.m. – Family Reception (Engineering Building lawn)
3 p.m. – Great Greek Canoe Race (Engineering pond)
3 p.m. – Mulegating (Alumni Center lawn)
4 p.m. – Family Picnic (Alumni Center lawn)
5:15 p.m. – Pep Rally (Alumni Center lawn)
6 p.m. – Mulerider Football (Wilkins Stadium)
At 11 a.m., SAU Theatre presents A Year with Frog and Toad – a “buddy comedy” based on Arnold Lobel’s book series “Frog and Toad.” The free family-friendly performance tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons while learning life lessons along the way.
SAU student organizations help kick off the day with the Organization Fair from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., providing activities for everyone, including Bingo and carnival games on the lawn of Blanchard Hall.
The 41st Annual Residence Hall Association Bed Race is one of SAU’s most unique and treasured traditions. Beginning at 1 p.m. in front of the Science Center, the thrilling race pits two teams of five students against each other each heat. Four members from each team push the decorated, adapted beds as the brave and helmeted fifth teammate holds on.
At 3 p.m., families are invited to the Engineering building lawn for the Family Reception with free food and refreshments. Another splash of excitement rolls in as the Great Greek Canoe Race takes place at the Engineering pond at 3 p.m.
SAU’s Mulegating festivities at the Alumni Center starts at 3 p.m.. Mulegating is SAU’s adaptation of tailgating before each Mulerider home football game. This Family Day’s Mulegating is sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust. The bank will serve chili and open-faced tacos to alumni and friends. In addition, University Housing staff will be serving free food. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy the food.
The Mulegating pep rally will feature the largest Marching Band in SAU’s history and the nationally-competitive SAU Cheerleading squad beginning at 5:15 p.m. in front of the Alumni Pavilion.
Fans can walk across the Alumni Bridge from Mulegating to get a good seat at Wilkins Stadium for the Mulerider football game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Rip Powell Field against Henderson State University.
CLICK HERE to buy game tickets.