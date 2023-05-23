The Arkansas Humanities Council, an Arkansas non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities, announced it will present a free, virtual statewide teacher workshop on the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” on Tuesday, May 23.
The workshop will provide pre-K-12 educators with a rare opportunity for educational training surrounding the exhibit, which will travel to six local communities across the state throughout 2023 and tells the story of America’s greatest experiment, democracy. The Arkansas Humanities Council will present this workshop in part of its mission to advance humanities education in the state.
CLICK HERE to read more about the exhibit that will be at Southern Arkansas University December 15, 2023 to January 28, 2024.
“Understanding the story of democracy is imperative for our students as they grow into voters and future leaders,” Arkansas Humanities Council Executive Director Jama Best said. “Educators should not miss this rare opportunity and learn how best to utilize this exhibit and all the supporting resources to make an impact in the classroom.”
The workshop will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It will include information on companion educational materials and strategies for incorporating them into social studies, English language arts and fine arts lessons.
The workshop will also provide more detail for educators seeking to apply for grants to supplement the cost of field trips to the exhibit. Professional development credit is available for the workshop.
“The Voices and Votes exhibit allows students to connect to democracy in a way they never have before,” Arkansas Humanities Council Director of Education Ann Clements said. “We hope all Arkansas educators will join us for this seminar as we provide them with information on the resources available to help their students learn and experience this one-of-a-kind traveling Smithsonian exhibit.”
Educator grants are available through the Arkansas Humanities Council to supplement field trip costs for schools to experience the traveling Smithsonian exhibit.
CLICK HERE for registration by educators.
CLICK HERE for more information on the "Voices and Votes" exhibit.