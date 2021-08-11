Southern Arkansas University has issued a masking policy against COVID-19 until further notice.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the university said the SAU system will require face masks be worn within indoor spaces at the Magnolia campus and the East Camden campus of SAU Tech.
“As the Southern Arkansas University System looks forward to beginning the fall 2021 semester next week, a temporary policy regarding face masks has been recommended by the Risk Management Task Force for the entire SAU system,” the statement said.
“As the COVID-19 variant increases and our hospitals are stretched for resources, we feel it only prudent to do everything we can to keep one another safe,” said Dr. Trey Berry, system president.
Face masks will be required in classrooms, shared offices, the cafeteria and other dining venues, and in transit inside buildings.
Course instruction, athletic and student activities will continue as planned.
“We want to maintain a vibrant college experience as much as possible this fall,” said Dr. Berry.
The statement said members of the SAU community are encouraged to use good judgment. These precautions include washing hands, using sanitizers, wearing face masks off campus, avoiding large crowds, and getting vaccinated.
“Together, we can do more,” said Dr. Berry. “We are excited to welcome students back to campus and launch the fall 2021 semester next week.”