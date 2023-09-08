Southern Arkansas University celebrates another record-breaking enrollment with 5,128 Muleriders for fall 2023.
SAU's 14% freshmen enrollment growth is a result of the university’s commitment to offer in-demand programs and a "culture of caring" approach.
"This is all the result of a tremendous team effort at SAU. We are so fortunate to have faculty and staff who are working incredibly hard to keep SAU vibrant and to help our students succeed," said Dr. Trey Berry, SAU president.
The new enrollment figures solidify SAU’s position as the largest four-year university in the southern half of Arkansas. Earlier, the University of Arkansas at Monticello reported total enrollment of 2,758, up 1.5 percent from a year ago. Ouachita Baptist University announced record enrollment of 1,815. Enrollment at troubled Henderson State University dropped 15 percent to 2,139.
Graduate enrollment remains strong at 1,876 Muleriders. As professional trends shift, SAU offers degrees ranging from the Ed.D. in Rural and Diverse Educational Leadership to the Master of Science in Computer Information Science to the Master of Public Administration.
Furthermore, the College of Business has launched a new Master of Science in Business Analytics, accredited by AACSB International.
Sarah Jennings, associate vice president for enrollment, said, "It is always encouraging for our new students to see what we see and embrace what SAU has to offer. From traditional and unique programs to tailored scholarship offerings, SAU is truly the complete college experience."
SAU Campus Housing provides a home away from home for 1,800 SAU students -- a 4.5% increase from last year. Tacos 4 Life has just opened a new food court restaurant to join existing retail on campus including Chick-fil-A, Subway, Starbucks, and Panda Express.
