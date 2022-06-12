The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees met in regular session last week at the SAU-Tech campus in Camden.
The board passed a resolution renaming University Hall in recognition of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory. A trailblazer, she was one of the first two African-American students to attend Southern State College.
She became the university's first black faculty member in August 1974, teaching in the general education program. Her leadership on campus was noted in her committee service and leadership in the Minority Forum, a group dedicated to the improvement of SAU and its students.
A former student summarized her career, saying in part, "Dr. Mallory was an excellent instructor, but more importantly, she was a wonderful person because she cared so much about each of her students." The renaming of University Hall to Kathleen Jordan Mallory Hall will recognize Dr. Mallory's service and commitment to SAU. The dedication of Mallory Hall will take place during Homecoming celebrations on October 1, 2022.
Trustees approved the SAU and SAU Tech 2022-23 budgets. The Board commended Administration, SAU's University Budget Committee, and the leadership of Shawana Reed and Gaye Manning for their work creating sound budgets for the coming fiscal year. The board also voted to extend Dr. Berry's contract for one year.
Dr. David Lanoue, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, requested two program changes that the Board approved. The first was to modify the Master of Education: Education name to Master of Education: Special Education K-12, effective fall 2022, and to add a new program, Chemistry B.S. Chemistry Education option, also effective in the fall.
Dr. Valerie Wilson, vice chancellor for Academics and Planning at SAU Tech, also made several program change requests that were approved, including: adding certificates of proficiency in Emergency Medical Technician, EMS driver/operator, fire inspector, and fire instructor, to allow more opportunities for fire service employees to obtain college credentials; adding CPs in History, Math and Psychology; and revising Practical Nursing to better prepare students for the NCLEX.