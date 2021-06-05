Engineering

SAU has posted its Dean's List for the spring semester.

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 514 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2021 semester and have been named to the Dean's List.

Columbia County and international students named to the list:

Kofoworola Oluwatosin Afolabi is a senior Nursing (BSN) major with a minor in Biology from Magnolia

Grant Thomas Baker is a junior Middle School Education major from Magnolia

Victoria Jewel Baty is a senior Music Education (Instrumental) major from Magnolia

Michael Tirrell Brewer is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia

Brennon Graham Brock is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia

Charles Raymond Burgess is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia

Garrett Scott Clark is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia

D'Nasia Latisha Dunn is a junior Sports Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia

Katlin Elizabeth Eads is a sophomore Exercise Science major from Magnolia

Nohelia Anahomy Garcia is a freshman Elementary Education (K-6) major from Magnolia

Noah Thomas Garland is a sophomore Computer Science major from Magnolia

Janice Makinzie Glidewell is a sophomore Business Administration (AS) major from Magnolia

Anna Gwen Gunnels is a sophomore Mass Media major from Magnolia

Maggie Claire Gunnels is a sophomore Mass Media major with a minor in History from Magnolia

Maria Guadalupe Guzman is a junior Communication Design major from Magnolia

Jose Cruz Guzman Rodriguez is a senior Biology major from Magnolia

Kelsey Blayke Hayes is a junior Biology major from Magnolia

Stewart Preston Hennessy is a senior Engineering major from Magnolia

Khang Phuc Ho is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia

Brandon Isaiah Johnson is a junior Computer Science major from Magnolia

Kevin Lashoun Jones is a junior Computer Science major from Magnolia

Sevin Dawn Kacsir is a senior Theatre major from Magnolia

Bailey Nicole Ladner is a junior Entrepreneurship major from Magnolia

Hollie Jo Langford is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia

Shadiamond Anbreion Love is a senior Pre-Nursing (BSN) major with a minor in Sports Management from Magnolia

Mitchell Lloyd Lowe is a senior Financial Analysis major from Magnolia

Mukunda Datta Mashburn is a freshman Management major from Magnolia

Caitlyn Rose McCormack is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia

Emily Rebecca McWilliams is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia

Mary Charles Murphy is a junior Undecided major from Magnolia

Cameron Alexandra Nichols is a senior Pre-Health Biology major with a minor in Psychology from Magnolia

Thomas Joseph Norman is a sophomore Biology major from Magnolia

Kaisi Leanne Ochs is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia

Katherine Michelle Pletcher is a senior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia

Paulette Reed is a junior Social Work major from Magnolia

Holly Morgan Ricketts is a senior Theatre major from Magnolia

Jason Damian Duran Saldana is a senior Financial Analysis major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Magnolia

Emalee Grace Tinnell is a sophomore Entrepreneurship major from Magnolia

Trenton Edward Turner is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia

Madalynn Grace Vann is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia

Alex Leigh Whaley is a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia

Charles Benjamin Willhite is a junior Game and Animation Design major from Magnolia

Geovanni Williams-Smith is a senior Supply Chain Management major from Magnolia

Dalton Samuel Wood is a senior Engineering major from Magnolia

Akmalkhon Ziyokhonov is a senior Engineering major from Magnolia

Kiara Alise Frazier is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from McNeil

Kaitlyn Ainsley Lancaster is a senior Biology major from McNeil

Isabella S. Bernard is a sophomore Psychology major from Taylor

Mckenzie Claire Boyett is a junior Undecided major from Taylor

Kenneth Wayne Kennemer is a senior Engineering major from Taylor

Leia Grace McDonald is a junior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Taylor

Dylan Luke Murry is a senior Communication Design major from Taylor

Rocket Lee Smith is a sophomore General Business major from Taylor

Alexis Grace Wilkes is a senior Financial Planning major from Taylor

Juanita Anderson is a senior University Studies major from Waldo

Cadee Leigh Davis is a junior Psychology major from Waldo

Sara Ann Dean Ferrand is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Waldo

Kaleigh Madison McAdams is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo

Hunter JaLynn Nix is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo

Raediesha Raeshun Tucker is a sophomore Musical Theatre major from Waldo

Serena Kaur Gill is a senior General Business major with a minor in Economics from Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

