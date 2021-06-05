Southern Arkansas University has announced that 514 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2021 semester and have been named to the Dean's List.
Columbia County and international students named to the list:
Kofoworola Oluwatosin Afolabi is a senior Nursing (BSN) major with a minor in Biology from Magnolia
Grant Thomas Baker is a junior Middle School Education major from Magnolia
Victoria Jewel Baty is a senior Music Education (Instrumental) major from Magnolia
Michael Tirrell Brewer is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia
Brennon Graham Brock is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia
Charles Raymond Burgess is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia
Garrett Scott Clark is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia
D'Nasia Latisha Dunn is a junior Sports Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia
Katlin Elizabeth Eads is a sophomore Exercise Science major from Magnolia
Nohelia Anahomy Garcia is a freshman Elementary Education (K-6) major from Magnolia
Noah Thomas Garland is a sophomore Computer Science major from Magnolia
Janice Makinzie Glidewell is a sophomore Business Administration (AS) major from Magnolia
Anna Gwen Gunnels is a sophomore Mass Media major from Magnolia
Maggie Claire Gunnels is a sophomore Mass Media major with a minor in History from Magnolia
Maria Guadalupe Guzman is a junior Communication Design major from Magnolia
Jose Cruz Guzman Rodriguez is a senior Biology major from Magnolia
Kelsey Blayke Hayes is a junior Biology major from Magnolia
Stewart Preston Hennessy is a senior Engineering major from Magnolia
Khang Phuc Ho is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia
Brandon Isaiah Johnson is a junior Computer Science major from Magnolia
Kevin Lashoun Jones is a junior Computer Science major from Magnolia
Sevin Dawn Kacsir is a senior Theatre major from Magnolia
Bailey Nicole Ladner is a junior Entrepreneurship major from Magnolia
Hollie Jo Langford is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia
Shadiamond Anbreion Love is a senior Pre-Nursing (BSN) major with a minor in Sports Management from Magnolia
Mitchell Lloyd Lowe is a senior Financial Analysis major from Magnolia
Mukunda Datta Mashburn is a freshman Management major from Magnolia
Caitlyn Rose McCormack is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia
Emily Rebecca McWilliams is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia
Mary Charles Murphy is a junior Undecided major from Magnolia
Cameron Alexandra Nichols is a senior Pre-Health Biology major with a minor in Psychology from Magnolia
Thomas Joseph Norman is a sophomore Biology major from Magnolia
Kaisi Leanne Ochs is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia
Katherine Michelle Pletcher is a senior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia
Paulette Reed is a junior Social Work major from Magnolia
Holly Morgan Ricketts is a senior Theatre major from Magnolia
Jason Damian Duran Saldana is a senior Financial Analysis major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Magnolia
Emalee Grace Tinnell is a sophomore Entrepreneurship major from Magnolia
Trenton Edward Turner is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia
Madalynn Grace Vann is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia
Alex Leigh Whaley is a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia
Charles Benjamin Willhite is a junior Game and Animation Design major from Magnolia
Geovanni Williams-Smith is a senior Supply Chain Management major from Magnolia
Dalton Samuel Wood is a senior Engineering major from Magnolia
Akmalkhon Ziyokhonov is a senior Engineering major from Magnolia
Kiara Alise Frazier is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from McNeil
Kaitlyn Ainsley Lancaster is a senior Biology major from McNeil
Isabella S. Bernard is a sophomore Psychology major from Taylor
Mckenzie Claire Boyett is a junior Undecided major from Taylor
Kenneth Wayne Kennemer is a senior Engineering major from Taylor
Leia Grace McDonald is a junior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Taylor
Dylan Luke Murry is a senior Communication Design major from Taylor
Rocket Lee Smith is a sophomore General Business major from Taylor
Alexis Grace Wilkes is a senior Financial Planning major from Taylor
Juanita Anderson is a senior University Studies major from Waldo
Cadee Leigh Davis is a junior Psychology major from Waldo
Sara Ann Dean Ferrand is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Waldo
Kaleigh Madison McAdams is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo
Hunter JaLynn Nix is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo
Raediesha Raeshun Tucker is a sophomore Musical Theatre major from Waldo
Serena Kaur Gill is a senior General Business major with a minor in Economics from Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.