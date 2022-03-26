Ansleigh Patrick was crowned last week as Miss Southern Arkansas University 2022.
The Ashdown High School graduate was also named the Social Media Contest Winner, Service Before Self Award, Haley Bird Haltom Overall Red Carpet Award, and tied with another Ashdown graduate, Amy Newton, for the Miss Congeniality Award.
Newton was the first runner-up and won People's Choice, Zach Seaton Stout Overall Vocal, and Overall Talent Winner.
Lanyce Hemphill won the Scholastic Achievement and the Cait Light Academic Excellence Award.
The three won over $11,000 in scholarships at the pageant.