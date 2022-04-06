Southern Arkansas University’s Theatre Department will present the classic musical “Guys and Dolls” April 20-23 at the new Magnolia Performing Arts Center.
The performance is a first-time collaboration between the Magnolia High School Theatre Department and SAU Theatre.
The joint production is co-directed by SAU’s Director of Theatre, Brittany Bara, and MHS Theatre Director and SAU alumni Eden Walker.
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center opened in August 2021. The $8.7 million building includes a 900-seat auditorium, projection/sound booth, set production, and prop storage areas.
“Guys and Dolls” is a 1950 musical comedy classic full of love, gambling, and gangsters in New York. This whirlwind comedy revolves around Nathan Detroit, a gambler in sights of setting the biggest craps game in town while his girlfriend, Miss Adelaide laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.
In an attempt to attain a large sum of cash, Nathan calls upon another gambler, Sky Masterson, for the money. Meanwhile, Sky attempts to woo Miss Sarah Brown, an evangelist devoted to saving sinners.
“Guys and Dolls” features memorable numbers by Frank Loesser such as “Adelaide’s Lament,” “If I Were a Bell,” and the classic “Luck Be a Lady.”
“Guys and Dolls” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 20-23 and at 2 p.m. April 24 at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center located at the Magnolia High School.
Tickets will be sold to students for $5, $7 for staff and seniors, and $10 general admission. Tickets may be purchased at the box office. CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
Cast
Nathan Detroit – Austin Plunkett
Adelaide – Amber Gantt
Sarah Brown – Hannah Sullivan
Sky Masterson – Dalton Hale
Nicely-Nicely Johnson – Jazpyn VanAssche
Benny Southstreet – Alex Gray
Rusty Charlie – Ben Culp
Arvide Abernathy – John Orndorff
Lt. Brannigan – Joshua Bennett
Harry the Horse – Tate Tarpley
Angie the Ox – Grant Baker
Joey Biltmore – Benji Gessleman
Mimi – Jocelyn Parsons
Big Julie – Recco Sargent
General Cartwright – Lizzie McKee
Ensemble -- Shatabia Jordan, Joshlin Wiggins, Trista Bradshaw, Rae Tucker, Jaliah Larry, Lizzie McKee, Lindsey Zimmer, Madison Marcotte, LaZanee Miller, Alex Brewer, Lily Page, Mykala Clark, Jocelyn Parsons, Rhiana Eastland, Benji Gessleman
Crew
Co-Directors -- Brittany Bara and Eden Walker
Stage Manager -- Amber Cromer
Assistant Stage Managers -- Alana Ehrhardt & Rylee Creed
Production Manager -- Danie Boyster
Technical Director -- Gage Pilgreen
Music Director and dramaturg -- Michael Womack
Scenic and Lighting Designer -- Julia Mansur
Charge Scenic Artist -- Sevin Kacsir
Costume Designer -- Imma Curl
Co-Hair & Makeup Designers -- Ayla Files & Rylee Creed
Sound Designer -- Ben Culp
Props Designer -- Madelynne West
Choreographer -- Amber Michael
Conductor -- Dr. Justin Nelson