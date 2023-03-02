Tech

Southern Arkansas University Tech has named its Chancellor's List for Fall 2022.

Chancellor's List students were registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

Columbia County students on the Chancellor’s List:

Caylea Brummett of Magnolia, majoring in Cosmetology

Angela Collins of Magnolia, majoring in Office Management

Zachary Colquitt of McNeil, majoring in Welding

Matthew DeSeguirant of Magnolia, majoring in Multimedia Technology with an emphasis in Graphic Design

Madison Lee of Magnolia, majoring in Cosmetology

Douglas Mitchell of Magnolia, majoring in Multimedia Technology with an emphasis in Film and Video Production

Abbigail Poindexter of Magnolia, majoring in Health Sciences with an emphasis in General Health

Jason Register of Magnolia, majoring in Welding

Cameron Warren of Magnolia, majoring in Welding

