Southern Arkansas University Tech has named its Chancellor's List for Fall 2022.
Chancellor's List students were registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
Columbia County students on the Chancellor’s List:
Caylea Brummett of Magnolia, majoring in Cosmetology
Angela Collins of Magnolia, majoring in Office Management
Zachary Colquitt of McNeil, majoring in Welding
Matthew DeSeguirant of Magnolia, majoring in Multimedia Technology with an emphasis in Graphic Design
Madison Lee of Magnolia, majoring in Cosmetology
Douglas Mitchell of Magnolia, majoring in Multimedia Technology with an emphasis in Film and Video Production
Abbigail Poindexter of Magnolia, majoring in Health Sciences with an emphasis in General Health
Jason Register of Magnolia, majoring in Welding
Cameron Warren of Magnolia, majoring in Welding