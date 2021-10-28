Madelyn Jones, a Southern Arkansas University graduate, has been named the first director of employer relations for the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
She'll serve as the contact for local and regional companies hoping to recruit and hire U of A students from the college, the university's third largest, with more than 5,400 students.
Many of the college's programs incorporate hands-on learning. Majors include nursing, teaching, exercise science, athletic training, occupational therapy, counseling, public health and communication disorders.
A $556,906 grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation made it possible for the U of A Career Development Center to add the new position. The grant also allowed Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences to add to its career education and recruitment efforts.
Jones will coordinate employer recruiting on campus and schedule employer speakers. She will also facilitate career events and industry tours and provide training for employers, faculty and students to increase awareness of employment opportunities.
"I am thrilled to now expand my reach to engage employers, industry partners and the Northwest Arkansas community," Jones said. "I am excited to connect employers to COEHP students and help graduates be successful and confident in their professional journey."
Jones graduated from SAU with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in social work in 2014. In December 2016, she earned a master's degree in student affairs and college counseling from SAU. Then, she started her career as an academic adviser and recruiter at SAU before moving to Fayetteville to work as an adviser in Health, Human Performance and Recreation in March 2017.
Jones began working as a career counselor in the College of Education and Health Professions in 2018, providing students with assistance through career exploration, career development and transitioning to their professional careers.
Businesses are invited to email Jones at smj041@uark.edu or call 479-575-8636.